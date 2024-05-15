How to use Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling Arise

Using Extreme Evasion is vital for any player to beat monsters in the title’s fast-paced combat in Solo Leveling Arise. It is a dodging technique that lets you execute a counterattack during fights. The counterattack slows enemies and decreases their defenses, allowing you to deal additional damage, which can change the tides of battles and you can grab an easy win.

Additionally, some battle stages feature a mission that requires performing the technique two or more times to earn a trophy. That being said, this article provides a complete guide to mastering and using the dodging technique in Solo Leveling Arise.

A complete guide to using and mastering Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling Arise

Performing a successful Extreme Evasion allows you to use Jinwoo’s counterattack, Shadow Step. Using the Shadow Step skill slows enemies for 3 seconds, during which Jinwoo finds an opening and rushes behind enemies to ambush them.

The Shadow Step skill deals 327.42% damage from Sung Jinwoo’s attack and decreases the enemy’s defense by 60% at the max level, 10. Losing the ability to dodge in "Arena Breakout Infinite" not only puts you at a defensive disadvantage but also deprives you of the chance to unleash extra damage and dispatch enemies swiftly.

You can use Extreme Evasion by hitting the Spacebar button on a PC, the X button on a Playstation controller, the A button on an Xbox controller, and tapping the in-game dodge button on mobile devices. However, you must click the button a split-second before the monsters’ attacks land to perform the technique successfully.

If you tap the dodge button early, there will be no Extreme Evasion, and pressing it late will make your character take damage. There is no trick to performing the technique successfully in Solo Leveling Arise; it depends on timing the dodge perfectly.

The system also assists you in performing an Extreme Evasion. You can see the dodge button gradually glowing red whenever an enemy is about to launch an attack. Click the button after it becomes entirely red to perform the dodging technique.

As a beginner, mastering the technique can be challenging. So, you must constantly practice it against weaker enemies with slow attacks on their kits to hone the dodging technique. For instance, you can fight against exploding spiders in chapter 7’s episode, To Become a Guild Master and Blue Spirit Golem on the Battlefield of Trial’s fifth floor.

Other Solo Leveling Arise Hunters can also perform an Extreme Evasion, but they won’t be able to initiate a counterattack like Jinwoo after performing it.

