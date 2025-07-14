How to use the Infirmary in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Your Umamusume is going to get tired, overworked, or unlucky with random events. When she ends up injured or picks up a weird condition that tanks her training, you can’t just push through and hope for the best. That’s where the Infirmary comes in.

When things go sideways, this thing can be a life-saver for your run.

Everything you need to know about the Infirmary in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Infirmary is a recovery option in your training menu that shows up only when something’s wrong, specifically when your Umamusume gets hit with a negative condition. These can happen after events or failed rest days.

Until she’s actually hurt or debuffed, you won’t be able to click the Infirmary at all. It stays grayed out until you need it.

Using the Infirmary is simple:

Go to the training menu.

If the Infirmary is lit up, it means your Umamusume has a recoverable condition.

Select it. This uses up your current turn.

She gets checked up, and the game attempts to remove the debuff.

She also regains a little energy, even if the condition doesn’t fully clear right away.

It’s not always a one-time deal. Sometimes, the condition sticks, and you’ll have to send her again. But that’s still better than training through it and tanking your stats.

Not all conditions are equal. Some are annoying but manageable, while others may break your system. These three are especially brutal:

Slow Metabolism - Kills all speed gains. Since speed is basically the backbone of your stats, this one needs to go immediately.

- Kills all speed gains. Since speed is basically the backbone of your stats, this one needs to go immediately. Slacker - She’ll rest even when you tell her to train. Super frustrating, and often takes more than one Infirmary visit to cure.

- She’ll rest even when you tell her to train. Super frustrating, and often takes more than one Infirmary visit to cure. Non-Distance Compatibility - Messes with race performance if the track isn’t the right length. You won’t always feel it until it’s too late, so get rid of it fast.

If any of these conditions pop up, it’s a sign to use the Infirmary immediately.

Keep in mind that you don’t send her to the Infirmary for just being tired. If she’s just low on energy but not injured, a normal Rest is better. Also, don’t delay treatment, hoping things fix themselves. These conditions don’t go away unless you take action.

If you’re running into conditions a lot, consider bringing support cards that reduce injury chances or improve recovery. Also, pay attention to your schedule and training intensity. Back-to-back heavy sessions with no rest increase your risk.

The Infirmary exists for a reason. Use it. Be smart. Heal your Umamusume, get her back in shape, and go win those races.

