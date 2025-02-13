How to use Migrants in Civilization 7

Migrants in Civilization 7 are very useful if you plan on growing the population of your City, and ensuring you can expand rapidly. They are a new type of Unit in Civilization 7 and, if used correctly, are one of the most beneficial. It may not seem so at first, given the confusion surrounding them, but you will learn to love them eventually.

To elaborate, Migrants in Civilization 7 are part of the City Growth System. They replace the Builder Unit from Civilization 6 and allow for a more organic way to trigger a Growth Event. Here is more information on how to get Migrants and, most importantly, how to use them in Civilization 7

Use Migrants in Civilization 7 to trigger Growth Events

Use Migrants to grow Settlements into powerhouses (Image via 2K Games)

Migrants can be used to trigger Growth Events. As mentioned, this system replaces Builders. Migrants will add a population to the City/Town they are active in. You can then build a Rural District. This will help boost yields and bonuses. In the early-game phase, being able to expand will give to the edge.

Trending

Just be sure to not exceed your Settlement limit in Civilization 7, or you'll incur penalties. This will be counterproductive to your end-goal and slow down overall progress in a large way.

On that note, given how important Migrants in Civilization 7 are, you should also know how to get more of them. This is a bit tricky but with a bit of practice, you should be able to get a few during your playthrough.

How to get Migrants in Civilization 7 to trigger Growth Events

Migrants can be acquired in various ways across all Ages, the most prominent method being through Narrative Events. This can include things such as having to eliminate Independent Powers in Civilization 7, or perhaps by converting them to City States.

You can also get Migrants in Civilization 7 through Discovery, but since that works on RNG, you may not be lucky in your playthrough. There are a few foolproof methods, but they are rather late in the game. Another way to earn Migrants is by gaining certain Mementos in Civilization 7.

However, for the most part, the number of Migrants you get is mostly based on luck. Remember to interact with Independent Powers, build Wonders (Statue Of Liberty, complete Narrative Events, and unlock Mementos to get as many Migrants as you can. Harriet Tubman's Leader Path, the Lantern also provides a free Migrant Unit in your Capital. This is triggered for every successful undetected Espionage action you complete.

Read more Civilization 7 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.