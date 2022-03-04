How to use Rainbow Stones in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features some of the most impressive exploration in modern gaming, with fun and danger around every corner. Its vast world is as beautiful as it is hostile, but the threats don't just come from monsters.

Players falling to their death has been a problem in Soulsborne games ever since the beginning, but Elden Ring has made some exciting additions. The game includes a craftable item that can help players to determine the danger of a nasty fall.

Using Rainbow Stones in Elden Ring

To use Rainbow Stones, simply walk to the edge of a cliff, rooftop, waterfall, or other high point and toss it off. If the stone breaks upon hitting the ground, the player will die from the fall. If it doesn't, the player can survive the drop.

With Elden Ring's massive open world, fall damage is even more common than in the average Souls game. Players can use Torrent to reach peaks that would've taken hours of climbing or walking in previous games. With that in mind, the Rainbow Stone fills the role of the Prism Stone from Dark Souls 3, albeit without the distracting scream.

Once a player tosses the Rainbow Stone, it doesn't fly very far. It shines bright white as it drops so that players can keep track of it. Once it hits the ground, it will either land peacefully or shatter into several sparkling pieces. Obviously, players who see the stone explode are advised to consider a different route.

Getting Rainbow Stones

Like many items in Elden Ring, the Rainbow Stone can be crafted quite easily with basic supplies. It's one of the handful of items that the player has the recipe for as soon as they unlock the crafting kit.

Fortunately, there's only one ingredient in the recipe for Rainbow Stones. It only takes one Ruin Fragment to create a Rainbow Stone. This makes some sense as the player is essentially just polishing a rock they find to throw off a cliff later.

Rainbow Stones can also be found in various places in the game's world. Some can be found atop the structure at Academy Gate Town. One can be found on a corpse in the river near Earthbore Cave. There's also one sitting on a larger rock near the top of the Siofra River Well.

On a fun note, players can also craft Rainbow Stone Arrows. These arrows can be put together with three Thin Beast Bones and three Ruin Fragments. They do a little less damage than traditional arrows, but do have the benefit of leaving glowing marks on their targets. This allows players to sacrifice a quick kill for the pleasure of decorating their enemies like a Christmas Tree.

