What is Soft Cotton in Elden Ring?

Soft Cotton is a craftable item in Elden Ring that helps players take a stealthier approach to Lands Between.

In Elden Ring, there is a long list of items that alter how a player approaches the world, either through traveling or battling. Soft Cotton can help with both.

Players will need to obtain the crafting recipe and make some Soft Cotton. Once they do, it can be applied to the character's feet, which then reduces fall damage and movement noises for a short while.

How to craft Soft Cotton in Elden Ring

A look at the cookbook that unlocks the Soft Cotton crafting recipe (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [7] is the cookbook that contains the Soft Cotton crafting recipe. It can be obtained in the northern portion of the Limgrave region near Stormveil Castle.

Players need to pull up the map and look for Stormhill Shack to the north. Once found, players need to head that way. However, they should not follow the path to the west, which leads to Stormveil. Instead, they should continue north to find a bridge.

The bridge will be destroyed, but players will be able to locate a body at the end of it. Once players loot the body, they can obtain the cookbook, which will provide the recipe for Soft Cotton.

The cookbook will inform players that three Rowa Fruits and one Smoldering Butterfly are needed to craft Soft Cotton. After collecting these items, players can craft Soft Cotton if the Crafting Kit is obtained.

How to use Soft Cotton in Elden Ring

Soft Cotton is located in the Inventory once crafted (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once Soft Cotton has been crafted, players can locate it in the Tools tab of the Inventory screen. Players can select it from the Inventory and confirm that it should be put to use.

After this, the character will apply the Soft Cotton to their feet. Soft Cotton allows for a temporary reduction in fall damage and sound. This allows for a bit riskier travel as stealth keeps enemies from hearing movement and higher drops can be made.

Players should craft a significant quantity of Soft Cotton at a time, because once it runs out, fall damage and noise will revert to normal. It can be deadly if the Soft Cotton is no longer active in the middle of a stealthy walk past a tough enemy.

