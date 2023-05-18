How to use the Vow of Tulin in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will come across numerous in-game items that will give you an edge in battle or reach areas that would otherwise be impossible. One such item you can get your hands on as you progress through the story is the Vow of Tulin, Sage of Wind summons. It is one of the rarest items in the game and can be obtained by completing the Wind Temple in Hyrule.

But completing a temple means that you will need to beat the Wind Temple boss, Colgera, who is not a pushover. Once you successfully complete the temple, you will be rewarded with the Vow of Tulin. However, some players have difficulty activating and using it in the game.

This guide will go over how you can make the most of the Vow of Tulin in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Using the Vow of Tulin in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned, you can obtain the Vow of Tulin after defeating Colgera and completing the Wind Temple. Once you have it in your inventory, you will be required to:

Make your way to the in-game inventory by pressing the “+” button. This will open up the main menu along with everything that Link carries at the time in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

After the menu opens, you must press the “R” button to navigate to the “Key Items” tab. There you will spot Vow of Tulin, Sage of Wind as one of the items. Pressing “A” will bring up multiple options, and by clicking on “Summon,” you will successfully activate the item.

Once active, a hologram will appear near you in the shame of Tulin. The avatar has an ability called Gust which is incredibly important when covering more distance when using the paraglider.

Hence, when you are gliding over Hyrule and want to reach a point on the map that seems far away, you will be able to summon Tulin and use the gust ability to get a significant boost to the distance that you will be able to cover.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has many summons that you will come across as you explore the various secrets of Hyrule. Each of these has a different ability that can be used in different situations in the game.

