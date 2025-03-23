  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

How to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

By Meet Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2025 10:04 GMT
Cover
A guide on using ziplines in the latest Atelier title (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Understanding how to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land will make your task of exploring its vast open world easier. This title follows Yumia Liessfieldt as she takes on a quest to discover what destroyed the Aladissian Empire as well as other mysteries that plague the land.

Ad

This article guides you on how to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

A guide on using ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

A zipline in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)
A zipline in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ziplines are wires that connect two nearby areas with a rope. You'll see it as a blue glowing line connecting two grey distinct structures. Do note that you'll only be able to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land if you have a Zipline Glove inside Yumia's exploration bag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once that prerequisite is complete, players can visit one of the aforementioned grey structures and press the on-screen button to use the zipline and cross long distances easily.

Ziplines that you've discovered will appear on your map screen from there on, allowing you to navigate to it quickly.

You'll need to unlock the Simple Synthesis menu to craft a Zipline Glove

The Simple Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)
The Simple Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

You'll need to unlock the "Simple Synthesis" sub-mechanic to craft/synthesize a Zipline Glove. It will unlock after Yumia visits her Atelier during the "Survey Prep Work" quest. There, you'll need to interact with the Altar to get a brief tutorial on the "Synthesis" system in the game. Once you've unlocked it, the Simple Synthesis sub-system will also become accessible.

Ad

While this sub-mechanic is not as extensive as its parental system, it is still useful enough to create some important items on the go, like a Zipline Glove.

How to create a Zipline Glove

Open the radial menu whenever in the open world and select the "Simple Synthesis" tab. From there, select the Zipline Glove recipe. You'll need a specific amount of materials to synthesize the said item, these are:

  • 5 Fiber
  • 3% Energy
Ad

Fortunately, fiber is easy to come across as it is acquired by picking up plants from the surroundings.

That is everything you need to know about using ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

Check out other guides on Atelier Yumia:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी