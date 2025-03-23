Understanding how to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land will make your task of exploring its vast open world easier. This title follows Yumia Liessfieldt as she takes on a quest to discover what destroyed the Aladissian Empire as well as other mysteries that plague the land.

Ad

This article guides you on how to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

A guide on using ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

A zipline in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

Ziplines are wires that connect two nearby areas with a rope. You'll see it as a blue glowing line connecting two grey distinct structures. Do note that you'll only be able to use ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land if you have a Zipline Glove inside Yumia's exploration bag.

Ad

Trending

Once that prerequisite is complete, players can visit one of the aforementioned grey structures and press the on-screen button to use the zipline and cross long distances easily.

Ziplines that you've discovered will appear on your map screen from there on, allowing you to navigate to it quickly.

You'll need to unlock the Simple Synthesis menu to craft a Zipline Glove

The Simple Synthesis system in Atelier Yumia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Koei Tecmo)

You'll need to unlock the "Simple Synthesis" sub-mechanic to craft/synthesize a Zipline Glove. It will unlock after Yumia visits her Atelier during the "Survey Prep Work" quest. There, you'll need to interact with the Altar to get a brief tutorial on the "Synthesis" system in the game. Once you've unlocked it, the Simple Synthesis sub-system will also become accessible.

Ad

While this sub-mechanic is not as extensive as its parental system, it is still useful enough to create some important items on the go, like a Zipline Glove.

How to create a Zipline Glove

Open the radial menu whenever in the open world and select the "Simple Synthesis" tab. From there, select the Zipline Glove recipe. You'll need a specific amount of materials to synthesize the said item, these are:

5 Fiber

3% Energy

Ad

Fortunately, fiber is easy to come across as it is acquired by picking up plants from the surroundings.

That is everything you need to know about using ziplines in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

Check out other guides on Atelier Yumia:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.