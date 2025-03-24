“I’d rather have a 10-game win streak in Verdansk than win the Wimbledon final": Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios speaks about Warzone experience

Australian professional tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently discussed his Warzone experience in an exclusive interview with Call of Duty. He expressed his excitement about the upcoming release of Verdansk in Black Ops 6 Season 3. Call of Duty's X handle shared a short clip from the interview where Kyrgios talked about his love for the game.

Comparing Call of Duty to one of tennis' premier events, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up said:

“I’d rather have a 10-game win streak in Verdansk than win the Wimbledon final, I'm not even joking"

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios shares his Warzone experience

In the interview, Kyrgios recounted his experiences from the initial phase of Warzone, detailing how he spent the 2020 pandemic competing against foes in Verdansk. This iconic map is set to return to the game in April 2024, rebuilt from the ground up, featuring a fresh new design.

Nick Kyrgios recalled his time in Verdansk, where he formed lasting bonds with fellow players and experienced thrilling matches. Warzone was released on March 10, 2020, quickly becoming one of the most popular games after its initial launch, where many players like Kyrgios joined the game to repel the boredom from the lockdown. He stated:

“Verdansk and Warzone was the only thing that got me through 2020. I met people playing online throughout that time that are still some of my good mates."

The pro also shared his love for the game and excitement for the return of Verdansk in Warzone. The map is slated to be released on April 3, 2025, which will mark the beginning of Black Ops 6 Season 3, bringing a lot of new content to the game. He showcased his excitement by saying:

“I can't believe it's coming back for Black Ops 6 Season 03. Honestly, it's gonna be epic. I've got so many people that I talk to about Call of Duty and like, the fact that it's coming back…it's pretty nuts.”

Kyrgios highlighted a unique aspect of Warzone and Verdansk, which brought people together in unexpected friendships despite physical isolation. This online community thrived, creating a strong bond among players. He expressed enthusiasm for the map's revival, seeing it as a significant moment for himself and the broader Call of Duty community.

