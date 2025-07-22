  • home icon
  "I am Freljordian": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1112 (Wednesday, July 23, 2025)

"I am Freljordian": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1112 (Wednesday, July 23, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 22, 2025 22:21 GMT
PsyOps Samira in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
PsyOps Samira in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

LoLdle answers for July 23, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges pertain to champions from the League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, participants are required to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1112th edition of LoLdle is:

"I am Freljordian. Family, tribe, they are all."

Graves, Ashe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1112th edition (July 23, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 23, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Graves
  • Quote: Ashe
  • Ability: Nilah; Bonus: Q (Formless Blade)
  • Emoji: Olaf
  • Splash Art: Samira; Bonus: PsyOps Samira

The answer to the Classic LoLdle dated July 23, 2025, is Graves. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Ashe, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is associated with Nilah's Q ability, known as "Formless Blade." In relation to the Emoji puzzle, it pertains to Olaf, and the accompanying Splash Art showcases Samira's PsyOps skin.

Also read: 2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed Beta

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm Kench
  • LoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, Kindred
  • LoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin Zhao
  • LoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, Irelia
  • LoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, Malzahar
  • LoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, Diana
  • LoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, Kayn
  • LoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, Corki
  • LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
  • LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
  • LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
The answers to the 1113th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 24, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
