"I am Freljordian": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1112 (Wednesday, July 23, 2025)

LoLdle answers for July 23, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges pertain to champions from the League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, participants are required to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, splash arts, quotes, and other relevant information.The Quote puzzle in the 1112th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I am Freljordian. Family, tribe, they are all.&quot;Graves, Ashe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1112th edition (July 23, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 23, 2025, are:Classic: GravesQuote: AsheAbility: Nilah; Bonus: Q (Formless Blade)Emoji: OlafSplash Art: Samira; Bonus: PsyOps SamiraThe answer to the Classic LoLdle dated July 23, 2025, is Graves. The clue about the Quote puzzle relates to Ashe, a champion frequently selected for the ADC role in League of Legends.The resolution to the Ability puzzle is associated with Nilah's Q ability, known as &quot;Formless Blade.&quot; In relation to the Emoji puzzle, it pertains to Olaf, and the accompanying Splash Art showcases Samira's PsyOps skin.Also read: 2XKO League of Legends fighting game Closed BetaPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1111 (July 22): Draven, Janna, Nocturne, Yorick, Tahm KenchLoLdle 1110 (July 21): Gwen, Lillia, Dr. Mundo, Graves, KindredLoLdle 1109 (July 20): Viego, Gangplank, LeBlanc, Poppy, Xin ZhaoLoLdle 1108 (July 19): Darius, Nasus, Rengar, Ezreal, IreliaLoLdle 1107 (July 18): Qiyana, Aatrox, Fiora, Elise, MalzaharLoLdle 1106 (July 17): Yone, K'Sante, Vayne, Yasuo, DianaLoLdle 1105 (July 16): Taliyah, Ekko, Wukong, Tryndamere, Bel'VethLoLdle 1104 (July 15): Fiora, Hecarim, Lee Sin, Evelynn, KaynLoLdle 1103 (July 14): Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Xerath, CorkiLoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, RakanLoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'GathLoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu &amp; Willump, YoneLoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, LissandraThe answers to the 1113th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 24, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLeague of Legends patch 25.14 notes: Briar buffs, Kled adjustments, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results