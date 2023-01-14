"I'm not putting hate anymore" - Adin Ross opens up about his recent Twitch ban

Adin Ross, a popular Just Chatting streamer on Twitch, has recently received his seventh ban on the platform. While the reason for his ban is all speculative, it is confirmed that it’s a 7-day ban, and the streamer isn’t trying to fight it, nor did he have any ill will to direct at the platform. Instead, the streamer released a video focused on positivity.

According to Adin Ross, he’s going to spend the time away reading and working out more, to come back with more positivity. The streamer’s message was received fairly positively on YouTube, with many feeling like the streamer has grown and matured.

“It’s all love, bro, I’m not putting hate anymore, I don’t wanna put hate.”

Adin Ross speaks up on YouTube after his most recent Twitch ban

Adin Ross was recently banned for a seventh time on Twitch, and while the reason isn’t clear, many speculated it was because of antics that occurred in a GTA RP stream. Another character followed him around, dressed as Hitler, and reportedly said some unflattering things during the stream. Whether or not this was the reason, he has been banned for 7 days on the platform.

The Just Chatting streamer released a video on YouTube about the matter, and while he did not discuss the reason for the ban, he confirmed the ban length and discussed his mental state. After talking about going to work out twice a day now, he focused on how he didn’t want to spread hate to Twitch or anyone.

“So, I’m gonna use this time to really keep finding myself, and keep figuring stuff by myself, you know, I’m in a good spot mentally right now. I’m not even gonna bring Twitch down or anything like that, there’s nothing to talk about. It’s all love, bro, I’m not putting hate anymore, I don’t wanna put hate.”

Adin Ross focused more on love and positivity as the video went on. He clarified that he didn’t want anyone to harass Twitch about his ban and instead spread some positivity.

“Don’t bash Twitch, don’t hate anyone, don’t spread hate to anyone, it’s all love. You know, it’s all about love, literally, that’s it. You know, we’re all meant to love, and spread love, and that’s how I feel it.”

Adin stated that he knew it was a 7-day ban, and that he’d be back, better than ever after the fact. The streamer said he wanted to read more, and ground himself better, focusing on disciplining himself. He also stated that he had a broken tooth that he needed to get fixed, so now’s a good time to take care of that.

"I love you guys. Again, man, just because you’re not gonna see that much of me, understand that, I’m here, and I’m still gonna be putting in the work, and doing this journey. It doesn’t stop anything. I’m still Adin, I’m still me, I’m still bald!”

Adin Ross said he’d still be posting content to the “Adin Live” YouTube channel, and that he’d be back soon. The streamer seemed to be in good spirits despite being banned 7 times on Twitch over the past several years. He had one final message in the video before signing off, thanking his fans.

“I’m so thankful and grateful for all of you guys, for the support and love. I love all of you, man. Just love everyone bro, I’m tellin’ you. When you literally learn to just love everything and everyone, and even though someone may not like you, your whole life will change. Your whole perspective on life will change. Because you’re gonna understand not to take things too seriously.”

YouTube comments reply to Adin’s latest video

Quite a few people saw this video and thought it was a genuine, heartfelt message (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

There was an overwhelming amount of support for Adin Ross in his YouTube video, with it receiving well over 5,000 replies. Their messages varied wildly, but one comment highlighted that Adin has a generation that looks up to him, and a message of positivity is important.

Despite being in jail, many still praised Andrew Tate's influence on Adin (Image via YouTube)

While many comments attributed this positivity to Andrew Tate’s influence on Adin, not everyone agreed. Some would highlight the toxicity of Tate, and he shouldn’t be looked up to.

Others saw this as a genuine moment of growth for the streamer (Image via YouTube)

Others would notice the growth that Adin Ross has made over the years. Many appreciated his positivity at such a negative time. Many YouTube commenters respected the content creator far more than they ever have before.

Whether the streamer takes his current message and brings it to Twitch with him when the ban is released remains to be seen. But Adin Ross had a very positive message for his fans, and one that hopefully spreads.

