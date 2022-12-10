"You're not special" - Andrew Tate goes off on Adin Ross in a recent video

Adin Ross recently joined Andrew Tate for another collaborative video, and, like several times in the past, the former kickboxing champion wound up roasting Ross viciously. Tate could not understand how or why Adin Ross was famous in the first place, despite the latter having over 7 million followers on Twitch. The streamer's highly successful career failed to impress the Top G.

Andrew Tate may have met up with Ross to have a friendly chat, but it quickly turned into a roast with the former making fun of his guest's entire career. When Adin Ross tried to play up his ability to network, his host was still far from impressed and said:

“You just sit there and just … you’re not special. I mean me, obviously, I’m a Top G. What the f**k are you?”

Adin Ross joined Andrew Tate for a video that culminated in vicious roasting

The video started off congenial enough, with Adin Ross talking about how one has to sell their soul to get to the top in Los Angeles. The Twitch streamer has had a successful streaming and content creation career despite frequent swatting attempts and several controversies.

While the two smoked cigars, Andrew Tate brought up the topic of Adin Ross’ career, admitting that he was not entirely sure why Ross was famous. He broached the subject carefully though, stating that he wasn’t trying to bully the streamer.

“I’m stating this, and I don’t want to insult you, because I’m not here to bully you or pick on you. I just don’t understand how or why you’re famous.”

Andrew Tate’s brother interrupted to say that lots of people want to hang out with them and they wouldn’t choose to hang out with Adin Ross if they didn’t like him. The sibling duo rated him “1" as a content creator but "4" as a friend and persisted with the question:

“How are you famous, and why?”

Adin Ross responded that he was famous because of Twitch streaming, where he entertains kids on the platform. It appeared that Tate was not particularly impressed with the answer as anyone can do that.

“Yeah, but loads of people could do what you do. You just sit there and just … you’re not special. I mean me, obviously, I’m a Top G. What the f**k are you?”

The streamer tried to assert that he was also a Top G but that wasn’t enough for Andrew Tate, who said that there were likely loads of “Adins” out there and implied that anybody could entertain on Twitch.

Ross made another attempt to defend himself saying that he has very good networking skills. To his credit, he has indeed had several famous people on his streams in the past.

“Of course there are. I’ll tell you this, I’m very good with networking and I’m smart, and I’m good at talking to people. You can see how skillful I am.”

The video ended there with a slow zoom-in on Andrew Tate’s face, and it did not seem that he was convinced.

Social media thanks Tate for “helping out” Adin Ross

One or two commenters talked about Tate's negative influence on the internet (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

While a few people in the YouTube comments section of Adin Ross’ video decried Andrew Tate as “the most canceled human in this year," the vast majority spoke up about how thankful they were that Tate was helping Ross grow as a person.

The comments feel that Tate could help turn Adin's life around for the better (Image via YouTube)

The fact that the Tate brothers were taking time out of their busy day to help a content creator like Adin Ross impressed many.

A large number of the comments spoke positively about Tate, praising traits like his "honesty" (Image via YouTube)

The comments praised Andrew Tate for his honesty and his ability to help people “level up their life."

There’s no telling if Adin Ross is going to change his life the way Tate wants him to, but the Top G made one thing clear - he’s not impressed with Ross’ streaming success.

