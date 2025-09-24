  • home icon
  • "I have your scent": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1176 (Thursday, September 25, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 24, 2025 22:00 GMT
Earthrune Skarner in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
LoLdle answers for September 25, 2025, have been released. The 1176th iteration, similar to earlier ones, has five intriguing challenges. Nevertheless, players can make the puzzle-solving task easier by knowing about the League of Legends characters and their numerous aspects in-depth.

The Quote puzzle in the 1176th edition of LoLdle is:

"I have your scent."

LeBlanc, Warwick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1176th edition (September 25, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 25, 2025, are:

  • Classic: LeBlanc
  • Quote: Warwick
  • Ability: Braum; Bonus: E (Unbreakable)
  • Emoji: Morgana
  • Splash Art: Skarner; Bonus: Earthrune Skarner

The Classic LoLdle solution of September 25, 2025, is LeBlanc. Subsequently, the Quote puzzle includes Warwick, a champion who is powerful in the Jungle meta of League of Legends.

Next, the Ability puzzle shows Braum's E ability, known as "Unbreakable." The Emoji puzzle shows Morgana, while the Splash Art presents Skarner's Earthrune skin.

Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, Annie
  • LoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, Malphite
  • LoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, Nilah
  • LoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, Darius
  • LoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, Briar
  • LoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, Aurora
  • LoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, Rammus
  • LoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, Taliyah
  • LoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, Ahri
The answers to the 1177th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 26, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
Sportskeeda logo
