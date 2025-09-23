"I thought you'd never pick me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1175 (Wednesday, September 24, 2025)

LoLdle answers for September 24, 2025, have been released. The 1175th iteration, like the earlier ones, includes five intriguing challenges. Nevertheless, players can make the puzzle-solving process much easier by learning more about the League of Legends characters and their various aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1175th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I thought you’d never pick me.&quot;Rakan, Amumu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1175th edition (September 24, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 24, 2025, are:Classic: RakanQuote: AmumuAbility: Zyra; Bonus: Q (Deadly Spines)Emoji: TeemoSplash Art: Aatrox; Bonus: Mecha AatroxThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 24, 2025, is Rakan. Next, the Quote puzzle contains Amumu, a champion who is powerful in the Jungle meta of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle has Zyra's Q ability, known as &quot;Deadly Spines.&quot; The Emoji puzzle boasts Teemo, while the Splash Art shows Aatrox's Mecha skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahLoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriThe answers to the 1176th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 25, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?