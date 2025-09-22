"Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1174 (Tuesday, September 23, 2025)

LoLdle answers for September 23, 2025, have been released. The 1174th iteration, similar to the previous ones, includes five interesting challenges. Nevertheless, players can make the puzzle-solving process easier by learning more about the League of Legends champions and their several elements..The Quote puzzle in the 1174th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings.&quot;Cho'Gath, Galio, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1174th edition (September 23, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 23, 2025, are:Classic: Cho'GathQuote: GalioAbility: Yunara; Bonus: E (Kanmei's Steps | Untouchable Shadow)Emoji: KarmaSplash Art: Annie; Bonus: Cafe Cuties AnnieThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 23, 2025, is Cho'Gath. Then, the Quote puzzle boasts Galio, a champion who is powerful in the current Midlane meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle shows Yunara's E ability, known as &quot;Kanmei's Steps | Untouchable Shadow.&quot; The Emoji puzzle has Karma, while the Splash Art includes Annie's Cafe Cuties skin.Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahLoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriThe answers to the 1175th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 24, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsAll changes in LoL patch 25.18 notesHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?