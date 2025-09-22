  • home icon
  • "Cleansing blood with silver": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1173 (Monday, September 22, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Published Sep 22, 2025 02:37 GMT
Prestige Dark Star Malphite in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Prestige Dark Star Malphite in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 22, 2025, are out. The puzzle game includes five intriguing challenges on a regular basis and has become extremely popular among the League of Legends community. However, deciphering the enigmas precisely requires being acquainted with several elements of the LoL champions.

The Quote puzzle in the 1173rd edition of LoLdle is:

"Cleansing blood with silver"

Ryze, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1173rd edition (September 22, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 22, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Ryze
  • Quote: Vayne
  • Ability: Pantheon; Bonus: Q (Comet Spear)
  • Emoji: Samira
  • Splash Art: Malphite; Bonus: Prestige Dark Star Malphite

The Classic LoLdle solution of September 22, 2025, is Ryze. Next, the Quote puzzle has Vayne, a champion who is incredible in the ADC meta of League of Legends.

Then, the Ability puzzle points to Pantheon's Q ability, known as "Comet Spear." The Emoji puzzle shows Samira, while the Splash Art includes Malphite's Prestige Dark Star skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, Nilah
  • LoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, Darius
  • LoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, Briar
  • LoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, Aurora
  • LoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, Rammus
  • LoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, Taliyah
  • LoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, Soraka
The answers to the 1174th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 23, 2025.

Edited by Debayan Saha
