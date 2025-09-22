"Cleansing blood with silver": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1173 (Monday, September 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 22, 2025, are out. The puzzle game includes five intriguing challenges on a regular basis and has become extremely popular among the League of Legends community. However, deciphering the enigmas precisely requires being acquainted with several elements of the LoL champions.The Quote puzzle in the 1173rd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Cleansing blood with silver&quot;Ryze, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1173rd edition (September 22, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 22, 2025, are:Classic: RyzeQuote: VayneAbility: Pantheon; Bonus: Q (Comet Spear)Emoji: SamiraSplash Art: Malphite; Bonus: Prestige Dark Star MalphiteThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 22, 2025, is Ryze. Next, the Quote puzzle has Vayne, a champion who is incredible in the ADC meta of League of Legends.Then, the Ability puzzle points to Pantheon's Q ability, known as &quot;Comet Spear.&quot; The Emoji puzzle shows Samira, while the Splash Art includes Malphite's Prestige Dark Star skin.Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahLoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriLoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, TryndamereLoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, SorakaThe answers to the 1174th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 23, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsAll changes in LoL patch 25.18 notesHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?