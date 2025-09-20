"King of trolls": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1172 (Sunday, September 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 21, 2025, are out. The puzzle game presents five interesting challenges on a regular basis and has become quite popular among League of Legends fans. To solve the enigmas correctly, being familiar with some elements of the LoL champions is recommended.The Quote puzzle in the 1172nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;King of trolls, coming through.&quot;Kai'Sa, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1172nd edition (September 21, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 21, 2025, are:Classic: Kai'SaQuote: TrundleAbility: Riven; Bonus: Passive (Runic Blade)Emoji: BlitzcrankSplash Art: Nilah; Bonus: Default NilahThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 21, 2025, is Kai'Sa. Next, the Quote puzzle points to Trundle, a champion who is incredibly strong in the current Jungle meta of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle boasts in Riven's Passive ability, known as &quot;Runic Blade.&quot; The Emoji puzzle has Blitzcrank, while the Splash Art shows Nilah's Default skin.Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahLoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriLoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, TryndamereLoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, SorakaLoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, HeimerdingerThe answers to the 1173rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 22, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsAll changes in LoL patch 25.18 notesHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?