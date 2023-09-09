Ice character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail has gained prominence as a gacha title, featuring a wide catalog of characters that belong to different elements. The Ice line-up, in particular, has a few adept individuals, each possessing a powerful arsenal of abilities. Although the roster has few exceptions, most of them excel at their respective team roles to stay relevant in the current meta.

Trailblazers are likely to wonder which Ice characters are worth using in version 1.3. Hence, in this article, we have arranged each of them into a tier list based on their overall combat performance. Keep in mind that the ranking has been presented for educational purposes and does not display a character as unusable.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of every Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Ice character

Our Ice character tier list for version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The tier list above showcases all the Ice characters and their relevance in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 meta. Their performance has been considered without any Eidolon for fair judgment, as most players will not have access to multiple copies of them.

That said, the builds and team composition for the units will likely influence their efficiency, leading to a different result for some Trailblazers.

SS tier

Image showing the strongest Ice characters as of version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters at the top of the tier list are extremely useful in the current meta. They surpass every other unit in terms of their utility and efficiency during battle.

Here are the Ice characters that deserve to be on the SS tier:

Gepard

Pela

As of writing, Gepard is arguably the best 5-star tank in the game. He has access to powerful shielding abilities that can protect allies from incoming attacks during combat. They allow him to sustain an entire team, making him essential across numerous setups.

In contrast, Pela increases the offensive capability of her teammates by inflicting debuffs on opponents. She has made her way across various setups in version 1.3 as her defense reduction weakens enemies, making them vulnerable to allies' attacks.

S tier

Yanqing and March 7th are strong at their respective roles (Image via HoYoverse)

In general, S-tier Honkai Star Rail units are quite powerful in various challenging activities. However, they require a proper build and specific team setups to really shine during combat.

Listed below are the Ice characters that serve as the next-best alternatives for the ones sitting at the top.

Yanqing

March 7th

As of version 1.3, Yanqing is the only Ice DPS unit that can be obtainable from the Stellar Warp. Naturally, he is a great contender to use while fighting against enemies with Ice weaknesses.

The second contender, March 7th, is another great shielder from the rooster who can apply her protection to only one ally at a time. In addition, her Ultimate is one of the strongest assets that can freeze enemies and easily inflict weakness breaks in an AoE.

A tier

Herta is currently the only Ice character in A tier (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in the A tier are usually a little underpowered compared to the rest. However, they grow stronger with more Eidolons and can be quite useful for breaking Ice shields.

Herta is the only character suitable for this placement, as her damage output falls short, even though she treads on the Erudition Path. She can synergize with only a few characters, which is likely to change as HoYoverse introduces more individuals in the future patch.