5 indefinitely banned Twitch streamers who would thrive on Rumble

Twitch has faced a number of struggles in the recent past despite being the premier streaming platform for a diverse range of streamers, including but not limited to gamers, musicians, and artists. The infamous 50-50 revenue split and the Amazon-owned streaming platform's enforcement of its stringent Terms of Service and Community Guidelines have led to growing frustration and perplexity among both streamers and viewers.

While the revenue split could be written off as the purple platform being the monopoly streaming platform for the better part of a decade, the emergence of newer streaming platforms like Kick and Rumble has started to ruffle quite a lot of Twitch's feathers. Rumble, in particular, offers 100% of revenue from subs, along with 60% of ad revenue generated on the platform, and a more relaxed and laid-back atmosphere.

This could prove to be a safe haven for a number of popular figures in the industry if they ever decide to switch from their current streaming platforms following their untimely exit from Twitch.

Corinna Kopf and four other former Twitch streamers who are ideal for Rumble

1) IShowSpeed

Despite having a show with Kai Cenat on Rumble at the moment, Darren "IShowSpeed" is arguably the biggest ex-Twitch streamer who would absolutely thrive on Rumble. In the recent past, Speed has emerged as one of the most prominent YouTubers thanks to his over-the-top and eccentric on-screen persona.

Considering his commitment to this persona, Speed often pushes the envelope when it comes to what is socially acceptable. This also happens to be why he earned himself an indefinite suspension from Amazon's coveted platform. Given Rumble's lenient and lax ToS, Rumble could prove to be the ideal streaming platform for the young American if he were ever to decide to make the switch from YouTube.

2) Dr. Disrespect

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" is a man who needs no introduction. The popular American YouTuber and streamer has solidified his legacy as one of the most influential content creators of this generation thanks to his exceptional production standards and an appetite for intense in-game destruction.

Doc's charismatic persona with his iconic mullet, mustache, and sunglasses, alongside his engaging commentary and incredible FPS prowess, have endeared him to fans and the live-streaming community. Unlike IShowSpeed, Dr. Disrespect does not need to rely on the lax ToS or Community Guidelines to thrive on Rumble, as his high-octane gameplay and top-tier production quality ensure he succeeds regardless of where he chooses to stream.

3) Adin Ross

Next up on this list is none other than Adin Ross, a polarizing American YouTuber and streamer who has been making waves within the industry since his debut in 2019. With eight Twitch bans under his name, it was a no-brainer Adin chose to jump ship to Kick and ultimately became the streamer who kicked off the domino effect that led to a number of high-profile content creators leaving Twitch.

The 22-year-old had been on an unprecedented rise to the top of the streaming industry despite being banned for the use of derogatory language, promotion of gambling, and unauthorized streaming of events like the Super Bowl. Adin is currently the most followed streamer on Kick, and like Dr. Disrespect, Adin seems to shine and grow regardless of the platform he chooses to stream on.

4) Ice Poseidon

Paul "Ice Poseidon" recently made headlines after he was detained for allegedly s*xually assaulting an escort during one of his live streams from Australia. The 29-year-old streamer is known to be quite the polarizing figure within the live-streaming industry, with his fandom being regarded as one of the most toxic communities to ever exist.

Like recent news reports that covered his antics, Paul is known for his distinct unpredictability and chaotic nature, which has led to him being banned or suspended on multiple occasions by both YouTube and Twitch. Considering how relaxed Rumble is when it comes to chat and content moderation, Ice Poseidon could find yet another safe haven if he were ever to get kicked from Kick.

5) Corinna Kopf

Arguably the least popular streamer on this list, Corinna Kopf is a social media celebrity who shot to fame after appearing in a number of David Dobrik's vlogs. Corinna started streaming on the purple platform as early as May 2018 and continued to stream on Twitch until June 2023 before deciding to switch to Kick. The move was prompted by Twitch's new guidelines regarding gambling on stream, something Corinna found herself doing for a majority of her live streams.

Considering Rumble offers a better revenue split as compared to Kick with similar ToS and Community Guidelines, Corinna would certainly thrive on Rumble if she ever decides to make the switch from Kick.