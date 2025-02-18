Infinity Nikki Bright Moments event guide and rewards

Bright Moments is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.2, part of the New Horizons Day main event. Players must complete specific tasks to accumulate "Fragrant Bouquets." Once a certain number has been obtained, they can be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Glitter Bubbles, and Bling. This event will last until the end of the current version, which is on February 25, 2025.

This article provides a guide on all the tasks that need to be completed in the Bright Moments event, as well as the rewards that you can get from it.

Infinity Nikki: Bright Moments event guide

The tasks in the Bright Moments event are divided into four days, with four tasks to complete each day. The following are the tasks that you will need to complete:

Day 1 tasks

The four tasks for Day 1 of the Bright Moments event are:

1) Upgrade clothing by 30 levels in total

Upgrade outfits/clothing pieces to reach a total of 30 levels (Image via Infold Games)

To complete this task, you will need to upgrade three outfits to level 10. Any outfits that you have already upgraded before the beginning of this event will not count, so you will need to upgrade three new pieces to level 10 to finish the task.

Also read: How to upgrade outfits in Infinity Nikki

2) Craft the Whim Fragrance [Light of Dawn]

To complete this task, first finish the "Find Fragrance: Budding Medley" quest, which is auto-triggered when you reach Firework Isles. You can find it in your quest tab. Afterward, unlock the Light of Dawn Whim Fragrance sketch from the Heart of Infinity using 50,000 Bling.

Craft the Whim Fragrance after obtaining the sketch from the Heart of Infinity (Image via Infold Games)

Next, head to the Sketches menu and navigate to the Whim Fragrance tab. You will need the following items to craft the Light of Dawn Whim Fragrance:

2 Grudging Cloth

1 Budding Melody

5 Struggled Patch

10 Furious Ribbon

50 Threads of Purity

10,000 Bling

Once all the materials have been gathered, craft the above-mentioned item to complete the Bright Moments event task.

Also read: How to get Grudging Cloth in Infinity Nikki

3) Craft a total of two five-star fireworks

Craft 2 five-star fireworks from the Fireworks Crafting Station (Image via Infold Games)

You can craft fireworks from the Firework Crafting Station on Firework Isles (right next to the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire). Gather Blastpollen and craft two of any five-star fireworks that you want to complete this task.

4) Complete World and Random quests for New Bloom Festival and New Horizons Day

Complete all the New Bloom Festival and New Horizons Day quests (Image via Infold Games)

This task requires you to complete quests related to the New Bloom Festival and New Horizons Day. You can find these quests under the New Bloom Reunion section (for the New Bloom Festival) and the Drift Through the Skies section (for the New Horizons Day) on the Events tab.

Also read: Infinity Nikki Find the Furry Friends quest guide

Day 2 tasks

The four tasks for Day 2 of the Bright Moments event are:

1) Collect 24 Whim Balloons

Collect a total of 24 Whim Balloons from all over Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

Whim Balloons can be found on Firework Isles, similar to the Whimstars in other regions of Miraland. They are scattered across the island and can be collected in the same way. Gathering 24 Whim Balloons will complete this task in the Bright Moments event.

2) Take a photo with Alison

Take a picture with the NPC Alison (Image via Infold Games)

Alison is the main NPC featured in the currently ongoing Alison's Travel Shop event. She can be found right next to the Meadow Activity Support Center Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. Stand beside her and take a picture with her (using Momo's Camera) to finish this task.

3) Complete the 6th Firework Styling Challenge

Complete six rounds of Joya's Firework Styling Challenge (Image via Infold Games)

The Firework Styling Challenges are conducted by an NPC named Joya on Firework Isles. Navigate to her location from the Firework Styling Challenges section under the Carnival of Fireworks event page. Complete six rounds of Styling Challenges against her to complete this task in the Bright Moments event.

4) Consume a total of 700 Vital Energy

Use a total of 700 Vital Energy on any Realm Challenges (Image via Infold Games)

Teleport to any Warp Spire and spend up to 700 Vital Energy on anything you want to mark this task as complete.

Day 3 tasks

The following are the four tasks for Day 3 of the Bright Moments event:

1) Ride the Whimcycle for a total of 1000 meters

Hop on the Whimcycle and ride it for 1000 meters (Image via Infold Games)

You can rent a Whimcycle either in Breezy Meadow or on Firework Isles and ride the Whimcycle for a total of 1000 meters to finish this task. You can keep dismounting from time to time and keep checking the distance you have covered so that you can have an idea of how long to ride the Whimcycle for.

2) Complete three mini-games: Balloon Hopper or Explosive Evasion

Talk to Eddy and complete three mini-games (Image via Infold Games)

You can play both Balloon Hopper and Explosive Evasion by talking to the NPC Eddy on Firework Isles. Eddy can be located in the huge tent right in front of the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire on Firework Isles. Play three rounds of either Balloon Hopper or Explosive Evasion to complete this task in the Bright Moments event.

3) Upgrade five Eurekas to Level 10

Upgrade 5 Eurekas to their max levels (Image via Infold Games)

This task is straightforward and requires you to level up five different Eurekas up to Level 10. You can upgrade low-level Eurekas in case you want to save materials.

Also read: How to upgrade Eurekas in Infinity Nikki

4) Earn 18 Stars in the Mira Crown Pinnacle Contest

You will need to earn 18 stars in total (Image via Infold Games)

To complete this task in the Bright Moments event, you will need to earn a minimum of 18 Stars in the currently ongoing Mira Crown Wishfield: Pinnacle contest. Mira Crown contests are similar to Styling Challenges, so you can easily obtain 18 Stars as long as you have some upgraded/glowed-up outfits.

Day 4 tasks

The Day 4 tasks for the Bright Moments event are:

1) Collect 120 Dews of Firework

Collect a total of 120 Dews of Firework from all over Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

Dews of Firework can be collected from all over the Firework Isles, and you will need to collect a total of 120 Dews of Firework to complete this task in the Bright Moments event.

2) Exchange items five times in Alison's Travel Shop

Exchange items with Alison for a total of five times (Image via Infold Games)

Completing this task requires you to exchange items from Alison in the currently ongoing Alison's Travel Shop event a total of five times. As mentioned above, Alison can be found in Breezy Meadow, right next to the Meadow Activity Support Center Warp Spire.

3) Obtain one Blue [Void Hunt: Head] Eureka

Challenge the Ghost Train Trial to obtain a Blue Void Hunt: Head Eureka piece (Image via Infold Games)

To complete this task, challenge the Ghost Train Trial in the Realm of Eureka. While Void Hunt Eurekas are obtainable from this challenge, you might need to keep repeating it a few times till you get a Blue Void Hunt Eureka headpiece since the colors that you get are completely RNG-based.

4) Consume a total of 2000 Vital Energy

Use 2000 Vital Energy on whichever Realm you want (Image via Infold Games)

Similar to the Day 2 task, this task also requires you to use Vital Energy. You will need to use a total of 2000 Vital Energy (on your choice of Realm) to complete this task in the Bright Moments event.

Infinity Nikki: Bright Moments event rewards

These are the rewards that you can get from the Bright Moments event by completing the tasks and collecting Fragrant Bouquets:

Fragrant Bouquets obtained Rewards 100 80 Diamonds, 120 Glitter Bubbles: Sweet, 300 Threads of Purity 300 80 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 25,000 Bling 500 80 Diamonds, 120 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh, 300 Threads of Purity 700 80 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 25,000 Bling 900 80 Diamonds, 120 Glitter Bubbles: Sweet, 300 Threads of Purity 1100 200 Diamonds, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling 1300 400 Shiny Bubbles, 120 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh, 300 Threads of Purity

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

