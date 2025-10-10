Is Anaxa worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

Anaxa is set to receive a rerun banner during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. This Erudition character has several unique traits that allow him to excel on the battlefield, even in a sub-DPS role. Given his popularity among Trailblazers following his release, many players may be wondering whether they should pull for him during his first rerun banner.

Ad

If you already have characters like The Herta, you should consider pulling for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Here's why.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Why you should pull for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail 3.6

Anaxa's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a couple of reasons you should consider pulling for Anaxa during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6, especially if you have The Herta.

Ad

Trending

Anaxa pairs exceptionally well with The Herta. If you have her in your lineup, pulling for Anaxa can boost your team’s effectiveness. Together, they can easily tackle most activities, including challenging endgame modes like Pure Fiction.

While you can use Anaxa in Hypercarry teams instead of dual DPS setups, he won't be as effective as he would be in a The Herta composition. His ability to trigger an extra instance of his Skill or Basic ATK in a single turn helps The Herta recharge her Ultimate more quickly. Moreover, his Energy regeneration is less dependent on enemy interactions, making him a great sub-DPS for her.

Ad

More importantly, Anaxa can boost The Herta’s DMG output with one of his Major Traces, Imperative Hiatus, which allows him to increase every ally’s damage by 50% depending on how many Erudition characters are in the team.

Additionally, The Herta possesses a Major Trace that enables all of her allies to receive 80% extra CRIT DMG if there are two or more characters in the team that follow the Erudirion Path.

Ad

All of these reasons make Anaxa the best sub-DPS for The Herta. If she’s already part of your team, pulling for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 is a move worth considering.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.