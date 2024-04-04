Is Content Warning on PS?

Many players have wondered if they can play Content Warning on PS. The latest overnight hit has been making waves online, mixing Lethal Company-like goofy visuals with scary elements. This co-op title by Landfall Publishing dropped for PC on Steam on April 1, 2024. Content Warning was free for the first 24 hours after its release. However, it is not possible to play Content Warning on PS or any other console.

The game was released on April Fools’ Day and players who downloaded it for free soon discovered how good it is. Naturally, as the game gained popularity, console players wondered if they could join the fun. This article explores more.

Can you even play Content Warning on PS?

Content Warning is a co-op horror game. It is very reminiscent of the 2020 smash hit, Phasmophobia. Instead of landing in a spooky location with a team of professionals equipped with adequate gear, Content Warning sees players control a group of wannabe influencers looking to get famous on Spooktube by making horror videos.

Content Warning was made solely for PC. The developers had confirmed that porting it to PS and other consoles would be difficult on account of some “technical bits.” The developers also shared that Content Warning started as an experimental title that initially had no future plans.

However, seeing the overwhelming response from gamers worldwide, Landfall has decided to update the game further. Landfall Publishing was also the developer of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator aka TABS. Released in 2019, this goofy battle sim also gained serious attention from players and content creators alike.

TABS was initially released for PC but was later ported to other platforms, including the PlayStation and Nintendo. Taking TABS into consideration, we can hopefully see Content Warning on PS and other consoles. But only if this indie hit successfully holds its relevancy among gamers.

Can you play Content Warning with a Controller?

You may have to wait a while to play Content Warning on PS. Until then, if you don’t want to play the game with a keyboard and a mouse, you can connect a controller.

The game supports PlayStation Dual Shock controllers as well as Xbox series X/S controllers. You can also configure a third-party controller if you don’t own a supported one. However, in the case of an unsupported third-party controller, we would recommend turning on Steam Input for the game.

Keep in mind, that Content Warning was made with the keyboard and mouse as the primary input hardware. This is why the game may face some bugs and occasional input lags when using a controller. Read about the restrictions of playing Content Warning with a controller.