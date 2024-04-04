Is Content Warning on Xbox?

The gaming community may be wondering about the availability of Content Warning on Xbox after seeing Landfall Games' new title blow up online. Many people are having fun in the game, evident by the massive Steam player count, and you may also want a piece of the pie if you use Microsoft's console.
Unfortunately, you cannot play Content Warning on Xbox as the game is currently only available on the Windows platform.
Stick with us as we explore why there is no version of Content Warning on Xbox and a few other things.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
Speculating why there is no port for Content Warning on Xbox
Porting video games to another platform is a hard endeavor, and without proper funding, not many developers want to take the risk. This is especially the case for smaller indie studios, whose projects heavily rely on the sales they can get from each platform.
While it is disappointing for sure, you can only play Content Warning on PC. Unless Landfall Publishing can secure proper funding and workforce to finally port the game to other platforms, you cannot play Content Warning on Xbox.
Content Warning System Requirements for PC
If you own a PC, you will be able to dive into Content Warning's old world to record eerie creatures and go viral on Spookstube. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game:
Minimum:
- OS: Win 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 ti or AMD R9 380
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: Win 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470 or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 6 GB available space
