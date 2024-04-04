Is Content Warning on Xbox?

The gaming community may be wondering about the availability of Content Warning on Xbox after seeing Landfall Games' new title blow up online. Many people are having fun in the game, evident by the massive Steam player count, and you may also want a piece of the pie if you use Microsoft's console.

Unfortunately, you cannot play Content Warning on Xbox as the game is currently only available on the Windows platform.

Stick with us as we explore why there is no version of Content Warning on Xbox and a few other things.

Speculating why there is no port for Content Warning on Xbox

The game is only available on PC (Image via Landfall)

Porting video games to another platform is a hard endeavor, and without proper funding, not many developers want to take the risk. This is especially the case for smaller indie studios, whose projects heavily rely on the sales they can get from each platform.

While it is disappointing for sure, you can only play Content Warning on PC. Unless Landfall Publishing can secure proper funding and workforce to finally port the game to other platforms, you cannot play Content Warning on Xbox.

Content Warning System Requirements for PC

If you own a PC, you will be able to dive into Content Warning's old world to record eerie creatures and go viral on Spookstube. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game:

Minimum:

OS : Win 10

: Win 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 ti or AMD R9 380

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 ti or AMD R9 380 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Win 11

Win 11 Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 or equivalent

Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470 or equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470 or equivalent DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 6 GB available space

