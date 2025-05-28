Is there a physical edition for Fantasy Life i?

Fantasy Life i has already sold 500k copies within its first week of release. The open-world life-sim RPG has resonated with many players due to its engaging "Lives" system. In this game, the main character needs to juggle 14 jobs at once, creating an engaging gameplay loop. With the title having attained decent popularity, those who like to keep display cases of their games might be wondering if this one has a physical edition.
Unfortunately, hard copies of the game are exclusive to Japan and are only available for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 as of this writing.
There is no physical edition of Fantasy Life i accessible to global audiences
It looks like international fans won't be able to purchase a hard copy of the game. As of May 28, 2025, the availability of the physical edition is limited to Japan. The developers also haven't provided any indication that such copies might come to other countries. Thus, gamers residing anywhere except Japan will be limited to the digital versions of the game.
All editions
Here are all the versions of the game with their prices:
Physical versions (Japan only)
- Nintendo Switch: $61.99+
- PlayStation 5: $55.99+
Digital versions (Worldwide)
Standard Edition:
- PlayStation 4&5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam): $59.99+
- Nintendo Switch 2: $62.58+
Note: Players can upgrade their Switch versions to Switch 2 ones for $2.59
Deluxe Edition:
- PlayStation 4&5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam): $69.99+
Note: Players can upgrade their Standard Editions to Deluxe Editions for $13.99, except for Switch 2 users. The only way to get it on the new Nintendo console is to purchase the Deluxe Edition/Upgrade for the original Switch and then get the Switch 2 add-on for $2.59.
The Deluxe Edition of the title will provide you with the following content:
- Base game
- Napdragon Mount
- Napdragon Weapons
- Iconic Outfit Pack
That was all about the different purchasable editions of Fantasy Life i.
