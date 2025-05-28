Is there a physical edition for Fantasy Life i?

Fantasy Life i has already sold 500k copies within its first week of release. The open-world life-sim RPG has resonated with many players due to its engaging "Lives" system. In this game, the main character needs to juggle 14 jobs at once, creating an engaging gameplay loop. With the title having attained decent popularity, those who like to keep display cases of their games might be wondering if this one has a physical edition.

Ad

Unfortunately, hard copies of the game are exclusive to Japan and are only available for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 as of this writing.

There is no physical edition of Fantasy Life i accessible to global audiences

Gamers in a majority of regions will be limited to digital versions of the title (Image via LEVEL5)

It looks like international fans won't be able to purchase a hard copy of the game. As of May 28, 2025, the availability of the physical edition is limited to Japan. The developers also haven't provided any indication that such copies might come to other countries. Thus, gamers residing anywhere except Japan will be limited to the digital versions of the game.

Ad

Trending

All editions

Here are all the versions of the game with their prices:

Physical versions (Japan only)

Nintendo Switch: $61.99+

PlayStation 5: $55.99+

Digital versions (Worldwide)

Standard Edition:

PlayStation 4&5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam): $59.99+

Nintendo Switch 2: $62.58+

Note: Players can upgrade their Switch versions to Switch 2 ones for $2.59

Deluxe Edition:

PlayStation 4&5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam): $69.99+

Note: Players can upgrade their Standard Editions to Deluxe Editions for $13.99, except for Switch 2 users. The only way to get it on the new Nintendo console is to purchase the Deluxe Edition/Upgrade for the original Switch and then get the Switch 2 add-on for $2.59.

Ad

The Deluxe Edition of the title will provide you with the following content:

Base game

Napdragon Mount

Napdragon Weapons

Iconic Outfit Pack

That was all about the different purchasable editions of Fantasy Life i.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.