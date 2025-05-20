Is Revenge of the Savage Planet a sequel to Journey of the Savage Planet?

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a 2025 game that focuses on exploration, discovery, and survival. It introduces new gameplay features, deeper world interaction, and a refined co-op experience, all while continuing the quirky tone established by its predecessor.

Yes, this sci-fi adventure is a direct sequel to 2021's Journey to the Savage Planet, and follows the same premise of exploring wild alien planets, documenting bizarre creatures, and surviving the chaos.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Unlike its predecessor, Revenge of the Savage Planet shifts from first-person to third-person, while being faithful to the original. What makes the game stand out is a new list of features like base-building, customization, and even more over-the-top humor. Co-op play returns, letting you explore the wilds with friends.

Trending

The environments are even more diverse now, stretching across multiple planets instead of just one. The added variety helps the game feel fresh while digging deeper into the quirky sci-fi universe introduced in the first game.

Whereas Journey to the Savage Planet felt fun but didn’t always stick with players, Revenge seems more focused. It refines what worked, tosses out what didn’t, and evolves itself rather than initiating a reboot.

Final Verdict

Yes, Revenge of the Savage Planet is a sequel, and a great one at that. It keeps the spirit of the original but polishes it with new mechanics, a better sense of progression, and a stronger identity.

Whether you're a returning fan or someone who bounced off the first game, the sequel is worth checking out.

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

