Is there romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Players might be wondering if there is romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. The open-world RPG title by Questline was released recently, and it is already getting praise from fans of the genre. The game, for many, scratches an itch left by the older Elder Scrolls entries like Oblivion and Morrowind. Tainted Grail puts a dark-fantasy twist on Arthurian legends for its unique open-world setting.
Since it's an RPG, role-playing enthusiasts might be wondering if their characters can romance someone in it. Yes, there is a relationship mechanic in the game; however, it isn't as full-fledged as Baldur's Gate 3 or other similar titles.
There is romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The title has a relationship mechanic, but, according to the developers, it won't be a requirement for progressing in the game. This was their response when a fan was worried about the game having a bad romance system:
"Rest assured, romancing won't be cringe. We'll make sure it goes well with the game's vibe. Also, it's not supposed to be a top-priority system; it'll be more of a fun addition, a side mechanic for you to use. Gameplay goes first."
Thus, players who don't want to engage with any relationships can rest assured. It isn't mandatory to have a romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. However, the same isn't true if you're achievement hunting, as it looks like some of them might be tied to the mechanic. For example, the "Yours Forever" trophy is unlocked when you achieve a relationship with Alisa.
Note that you can only romance specific NPCs in this title. To pursue a relationship with one, you'll need to complete certain quests and make specific choices. There are also supposedly no restrictions with regard to gender. You can romance NPCs with the same sex as your player character if the community discussions are anything to go by.
That's all there is to know about the possibility of romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.
Check out these other articles:
- How to get Blood Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: All endings explained
- All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)
- Is Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon available on Xbox Game Pass?
- Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.