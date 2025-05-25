Is there romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Players might be wondering if there is romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. The open-world RPG title by Questline was released recently, and it is already getting praise from fans of the genre. The game, for many, scratches an itch left by the older Elder Scrolls entries like Oblivion and Morrowind. Tainted Grail puts a dark-fantasy twist on Arthurian legends for its unique open-world setting.

Ad

Since it's an RPG, role-playing enthusiasts might be wondering if their characters can romance someone in it. Yes, there is a relationship mechanic in the game; however, it isn't as full-fledged as Baldur's Gate 3 or other similar titles.

There is romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Alisa is one of the few NPCs you can romance (Image via Awaken Realms)

The title has a relationship mechanic, but, according to the developers, it won't be a requirement for progressing in the game. This was their response when a fan was worried about the game having a bad romance system:

Ad

Trending

"Rest assured, romancing won't be cringe. We'll make sure it goes well with the game's vibe. Also, it's not supposed to be a top-priority system; it'll be more of a fun addition, a side mechanic for you to use. Gameplay goes first."

Thus, players who don't want to engage with any relationships can rest assured. It isn't mandatory to have a romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. However, the same isn't true if you're achievement hunting, as it looks like some of them might be tied to the mechanic. For example, the "Yours Forever" trophy is unlocked when you achieve a relationship with Alisa.

Ad

Note that you can only romance specific NPCs in this title. To pursue a relationship with one, you'll need to complete certain quests and make specific choices. There are also supposedly no restrictions with regard to gender. You can romance NPCs with the same sex as your player character if the community discussions are anything to go by.

That's all there is to know about the possibility of romance in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.

Ad

Check out these other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.