Is Sodapoppin joking about dating V-Tuber Veibae?

Sodapoppin and Veibae's relationship has been a topic of intrigue within his community for a while. Fans have been acting detectives looking for clues that point towards a possible romantic inclination.

Sodapoppin, a member of One True King (OTK) and known for his League of Legends content, regularly collaborates with Veibae during his streams. Their hilarious, sometimes bizarre, interactions soon sparked dating rumors, which both streamers have used to create entertaining moments for their fans.

Morris and Veibae have previously joked about being engaged and getting married. Fans have also enquired about a ring worn by the former, which he confirmed had a connection to the V-Tuber. However, no clear indication has been given by either regarding the true nature of their relationship.

Are Sodapoppin and Veibae dating?

The duo caught the interest of their viewers when it was revealed that the two often played LOL together, off-stream.

The two initially began joking about getting married, with an instance of Veibae also calling off the "engagement" due to Soda's infidelities. The latter responded in a witty manner, stating her desire for a fiancé visa.

"Oh, you c**t. You fat *sigh* we're getting married because she needs a visa."

In a now-deleted clip, Morris received a donation asking about a ring he was wearing.

"So about that ring on your hand. Did she finally propose?"

The star streamer promptly responded, telling his viewers how the couple was "ironically" engaged and stating that they bought the rings together off Amazon for twenty dollars.

Sodapoppin continued to build up the joke until the absurdity of the scenario he had invented caught up to him and made him laugh:

"You have to understand, (Veibae) and I have severe irony poisoning. Everything we do is ironic like we're not even dating. We're actually just, like, ironically dating. 'Cause it's irony, right?' At one point, we were, like, making fun of jewelry. We were like, 'Let's ironically just browse rings.' And then we ironically found these really cheap, trash rings, and were like 'Yea, let's buy 'em', like, ironically. So were just ironically..."

Veibae calls Sodapoppin "babe" on-stream

The V-tuber may have also accidentally called Morris "babe" during a game of League of Legends with Roflgator, prompting Soda to burst out laughing. She then clarified that she was trying to say her own name:

"Vei... bae... saying my own name."

Sodapoppin addresses rumors about alleged girlfriend Veibae

After being hounded by donations asking about their relationship, Sodapoppin finally addressed the rumors surrounding the two broadcasters.

His answers, however, remained vague. His response left the interpretation up to the viewers without providing any defining statements.

"So, so, they, they sleep together, in a call. They literally grind 20 hours of League (of Legends) together. 'Gee, I wonder if they're dating'. Are you f**king r****ded?"

The way they have acted towards one another has caused questions to arise, though neither online star has given any real answer regarding their relationship.

Fans remain confused about true nature of this relationship

These instances have left fans perplexed, while the couple does not intend to clarify the rumors. However, viewers seem content with seeing Soda happier in the company of Veibae on his streams.

While the two may be joking about getting engaged and their marriage plans, the idea of them dating may not be too far-fetched. However, without any definitive confirmation from either party, the speculations into their relationship continue.

