Players are still scratching their heads wondering if the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League server is down. This much-anticipated title will take a look at Metropolis and Justice League five years after the events of Batman Arkham Knight.

Since the early access period began, players have been complaining about server issues and profile progress bugs. This article aims to answer your queries regarding the issue and look at some of the possible fixes that are applicable

WB Games Server status

To check the server status, players can reach out to the official X page of WB Games where they provide updates about reports of issues and possible fixes that are being worked on.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League updates can also be found on the following X handle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League server down

Readers will not be able to reach out to any specific webpage to check the server status, but will instead need to follow and check the Twitter page of Suicide Squad (@suicidesquadRS)

Issues and fixes upon release

Players have complained that they are facing an issue where upon logging into the game, they found out that their progression is fully completed. To fix this issue WB Games have taken down the game server and are currently working on fixing it before the official release on February 2, 2024.

They have also mentioned that the game would be unavailable during this maintenance period which has the player base disappointed as this downtime has occurred amid the 72-hour early access period that Deluxe Edition preorders had availed.

Possible reasons and more

The possible reasons for the server issues is the lack of beta testing sessions and approaching players and content creators to test out the prerelease version and consequently the server status.

