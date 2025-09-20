Is The Herta's signature Light Cone worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.6?

With The Herta’s second rerun banner dropping during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6, her signature weapon, Into the Unreachable Veil, will also be available. Trailblazers can spend their Stellar Jade to add this piece of equipment to their collection. Although the Light Cone is relatively old, many players might not have it and might wonder if they should pull for it.

When the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 commences, you can pull for The Herta’s signature Light Cone if you have enough Special Passes to spare. Read on to learn why you should do so.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring why you should pull for The Herta’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.6

Into the Unreachable Veil in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As mentioned, you can pull for Into the Unreachable Veil when its limited-time rerun banner goes live during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Let's take a look at what effects it can grant when wielded by an Erudition unit:

“Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 12%. When the wearer uses Ultimate, increases the Skill and Ultimate DMG dealt by the wearer by 60%, lasting for 3 turn(s). After the wearer uses Ultimate, if this instance of Ultimate consumed 140 or more energy, recovers 1 Skill Point.”

To start, as a Light Cone Into the Unreachable Veil is exceptionally strong and synergizes with a decent number of Erudition units. However, since it's The Herta’s signature LC, it is tailor-made for her kit to enhance and bring out her abilities’ full potential.

As The Herta is an old character, many players already have her. But due to limited resources, especially Stellar Jade, players might have missed the chance of getting her Light Cone. Those can pull for this Light Cone. As for the players who don’t have the character, they can also roll for it, as it can be used by many Erudition characters.

Units like Anaxa can benefit from the Light Cone’s unique effect since his primary source of damage is his Skill. Additionally, he can unleash Into the Unreachable Veil’s full potential as his ultimate consumes 140 Energy upon activation, which will allow him to regenerate a Skill Point.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check the following section out:

