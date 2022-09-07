“That’s a good lesson for people to learn” - Joe Rogan claims Andrew Tate taught many good lessons before getting banned

During a podcast episode on September 3, Spotify star Joe Rogan claimed that Andrew Tate had taught "good lessons" before being de-platformed on multiple social media sites.

Rogan admitted that the four-time Kickboxing Champion offered a positive mindset about ambition and even motivated his viewers to get better.

For context, during the last week of August 2022, Andrew Tate received a series of bans from all prominent social media platforms.

However, American UFC commentator and former television presenter Joe Rogan has spoken about the controversial internet sensation. Rogan argued that other than his takes on women, Tate is an excellent motivational speaker and does offer some highly positive life lessons. Rogan stated:

"That’s a good lesson for people to learn.”

Joe Rogan talks about Andrew Tate and explains how he "f*cked up" with misogynistic claims

On his September 3, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan claimed that before getting de-platformed, Tate offered his viewers many positive comments on becoming high-value individuals. The UFC commentator even pointed out his influence on the younger generation.

Rogan began:

"He was saying things about women that he was saying like what did he say that specifically got them triggered? He was basically saying misogyny. Look, he plays, part of it like a character and part of it, he is legit World Champion Kickboxer who is a hard man who doesn't buy any p**sy bullshit and that's what resonating with young people. "

Rogan added that while he doesn't believe in the ideas that Tate promotes, he does think that the world needs polarizing figures like him.

Revealing how his own kids know about Andrew Tate and love him because of his viral TikTok videos, the podcast host further continued:

"The worry is that he is going to the kids. The kids are going to listen to him because he is big on TikTok. My 12-year-old and 14-year-old asked me about Andrew Tate. I said, 'He's a legit world champion kickboxer and I like him, Why do you like him? I was asking them and they said he says a lot of funny stuff on Twitter and TikTok. It's the TikTok thing, it's the TikTok algorithm."

Explaining how Tate messed it up with the misogynistic claims, he added:

"He f*cked up with the misogynist because if he didn't do that, he just did the pro-male stuff, and you know pro-accountability and pro-discipline stuff, and you know he has this post he goes the way I think in the morning is how I feel has no bearing on what I do... He goes I get up, if I don't feel good, I still workout because I still go, I do everything I am supposed to do because that's how you get ahead in life."

Rogan further opined that the British-American offered some interesting commentary on other complex topics. He stated:

"If you just concentrate entirely on your feelings you’re never going to f*cking get anywhere and that’s true. That’s a good lesson for people to learn.”

During a discussion on Tate's recent social media ban, Rogan immediately took the opportunity and noted (Timestamp 04:01):

"Some of the things you do when you are trying to push the envelope, you f*ck up and you say things you shouldn't say. Right, this is the thing about like trying to be controversial and trying to get a lot of eyes sometimes you go over too much."

The panel even discussed Tate's skyrocketing growth and popularity on social media platforms and appreciated him for strategizing his words brilliantly. Rogan even provided his take on Rumble's massively increasing user base due to the addition of Andrew Tate to its platform.

Social media reacts to the podcast

As expected, the podcast conversation was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. Judging by the comments, most viewers seemed to agree with what Joe Rogan had to say about the self-proclaimed trillionaire.

Here's what fans had to say:

Rise and downfall of Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, one of the most popular online personalities, dominated the internet throughout Summer 2022 with his controversial take on multiple sensitive topics, especially regarding his views on women and their place in society.

Fears over the former Big Brother contestant's influence on the younger generation spread like wildfire, invoking outrage among most of his viewers.

Shortly after that, multiple social media platforms, including the likes of Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and even TikTok, took decisive action against him and suspended his accounts. Soon after, Tate joined Rumble and gained immediate traction on the platform.

With Tate continuing to be a hot topic on livestreams and podcasts, it probably won't be the last that viewers will get to hear of Rumble's latest star.

