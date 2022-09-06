Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Will A. Zeppeli guide - Hamon abilities, moveset, and more

In Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, it’s essential to have balanced, well-rounded characters, and Will A. Zeppeli is here to do just that. The Hamon user can do pretty much anything. He can rush down, poke players, and zone opponents with solid projectiles.

While Will A. Zeppeli’s Hamon powers don’t quite match up to the overwhelmingly powerful Stands that other characters have access to in the manga, writing him off would be a mistake. He’s a satisfying character to experiment with, and players can learn all about him in the sections below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to use Will A. Zeppeli in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Overview of Will A. Zeppeli in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

There’s so much to love about Will A. Zeppeli in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. He has a unique special jump that can also be used in creative ways. Players can cancel his normal attacks to perform the Seated Leap, which super jumps him wildly into the air.

While he can do pretty much anything in the game, these capabilities come with some painful drawbacks. His damage is pretty mediocre, but that doesn’t mean he can’t dish it out. It just means players must have a higher amount of experience and skill to get the most out of the Hamon master.

He’s not an easy character to play, but he’s certainly a lot of fun either way. He’s such an exaggerated, campy character, but beneath his silliness lies a useful moveset filled with ways to gain an advantage.

Will A. Zeppeli's moveset (Image via Jojo's All-Star Battle Wiki)

Pros:

Incredibly great normals

Who doesn’t love a good Command Throw?

Balanced character, good at a number of gameplay strategies

Cons:

Has overall pretty low damage

Easy to run out of meter thanks to his specials

Requires incredibly high execution to get the most out of him

Game plan for Will A. Zeppeli

While Stand characters have to switch between modes to gain access to their full moveset, Will A. Zeppeli, as a Hamon master, doesn’t have to worry about that. He has his full kit for the match, but it requires a fair amount of meter to be effective. That’s one of the drawbacks of this character.

He can glide, super jump, and even use his meter through his Style button to air-block. His Style button’s base ability, Hamon Breathing, is mediocre. Holding it down continually restores his meter, but he’s completely defenseless while it’s happening. Instead, players are better off using Spirit Hamon Overdrive to glide or Low Contact Hamon Guard while in the air to glide or block, respectively.

Zeppeli is also a great beginner character for these reasons. He’s got solid poke, range, and quality normals. This makes him a solid starter character, but to really get the most out of him, it’s going to require some serious execution and patience.

He’s a character that requires “just frames,” which essentially means it has to be done at the perfect time, on the correct frame of an animation. He’s easy to play but certainly hard to master. His normals have weird-looking animations, making them hard to deal with.

His crouching mid can be great since it slightly slides the character forward. What takes mastery is keeping a decent amount of meter. There will be times when a player can just hold down Hamon Breathing to build meter. This is great because his EX attacks (used via the Style button) do cost meter.

Assists for Will A. Zeppeli in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Since Zeppeli is a well-rounded character, his Assists vary wildly. It’s worth having a Tricky Assist to help set up combos, or perhaps Ranged Attack assists while players build up meter with Hamon Breathing.

Final Thoughts on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Will A. Zeppeli

Will A. Zeppeli is a great character for beginners in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Those who stick to him can do some amazing things, but it takes a lot of work to get there. His damage is mediocre, but he makes up for that with a kit that can cover virtually any situation that comes up in the game.

Finally, is he high-tier in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R? On a subjective note, Will A. Zeppeli can be considered a B-Tier character. His moveset is great, but he’s lacking something to really make him high-tier. A skilled Zeppli player is going to devastate people while also frustrating them with his great movement options.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi