Killing Floor 3 Supply Pass: Everything you need to know

If you've just jumped into Killing Floor 3, one of the first things you'll notice is the Supply Pass system, Tripwire's version of a battle pass. It is packed with cosmetic rewards, in-game currency, and aesthetically pleasing unlocks. Whether you're here for the chaos or like dressing up your characters with cool gear, this system will be a big part of your grind.Here's everything you need to know before you jump into it.Everything you need to know about Killing Floor 3's battle passCurrently, the game's very first pass is called Operation: Bad Science. It dropped on July 24, 2025, alongside the title's launch. There isn't an official end date yet, but each pass could last around three months.The Supply Pass has two paths you can follow:Free TrackYou automatically start on this. There's no need to pay or activate anything.It's got around 20 pages of rewards, including outfits and in-game currency (called Creds).If you finish the whole free path, you'll end up with about 500 Creds just from playing.Premium Track (Nightfall Supply Pass)This is the paid version of the pass.It opens up a second row of rewards that includes more cosmetics, exclusive skins, and another 500 Creds on top of what you get from the free track.You can buy this pass any time. If you grab it late, don't worry, you'll instantly get everything you've already earned so far.The premium track doubles your rewards for the same amount of playtime.Read more: All weapon mods in Killing Floor 3 and how to craft themThere are two simple ways to get the premium pass:Buy it in the in-game store. It costs 1,000 Creds, which is roughly $10.Special editions of the game, like the Digital Deluxe Edition, come with one pass. The Elite Nightfall Edition includes four passes right out of the box.The rewards you get are all cosmetic. You'll unlock outfits, skins for weapons, charms, stickers, banners, and Creds. None of these rewards gives you extra power. They just make your characters and weapons look better.Progress is straightforward. Play matches in any mode. Complete missions and challenges when you see them. As you level up, you'll earn points that can be spent on the reward pages. If you own a pass, you can work through it at your own pace, even after a new season arrives. Even if you ignore the skins, the Creds you earn add up and can be used on future passes or other items in Killing Floor 3.