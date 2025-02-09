Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Invaders side quest

The Invaders side quest is one of many optional missions you will come across while exploring the lands in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. While you may think it to be a serious quest considering the role Cumans played in the first game, it is one of the funnier side quests.

This article guides you on how to complete The Invaders side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete The Invaders side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Speak with Betty to start the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

To activate this quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you must travel away from Troskowitz and return after a day or more has passed in-game. When you return, you might find a group of Cumans sitting at the table at the tavern. Speak with the innkeeper Betty and she'll ask you to serve them since they scare her. You can reject her request, or accept it to experience the The Invaders side quest.

Trending

Start the quest

The Cumans will order a piece of bread and two sausages in The Invaders side quest (Image via Deep Silver)

If the Cumans are present at the table

Vasko is the only guy at the table who can speak in your language. Interact with him and note down his order. Head inside the storeroom to acquire two sausages and bread. Serve the food to progress The Invaders side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

You'll also be provided opportunities to ask Vasko various questions, but they will be cut short by an NPC named Vuytek expressing his anger at the Cumans. Things will escalate and start getting pugilistic. Here, you must choose a side. Defending the Cumans will cause Vuytek to attack you. Beat him and interact with him. Thereafter, he'll tell you to take care of the Cumans.

If the Cumans are not present at the table

After returning to Troskowitz, find Vuytek in the settlement. He should be outside the apothecary or on the main road in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Talk to him and he'll reveal that a brawl involving Cumans has broken out at the tavern. He will then ask you to make sure they don't come there again.

Ask about the Cumans in Semine (optional)

You can talk to numerous people regarding the camp hosting the Cumans. Asking any common townsfolk will redirect you to Lord Semine or Captain Gnarly. Either of them will tell you that they are located around Rockwater pond in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Find the Cumans' Camp

Interacting with Vasko after the fight can skip an objective in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The Cumans are closest to Nomad Camp, so fast travel there if you've already discovered it. They will be located near the lake, southwest of Nomad Camp at the bottom of the cliff. It will be marked by a big round tent surrounded by smaller tents and a campfire. If you interact with Vasko immediately after defending them from Vuytek, you can fast travel to their camp directly.

Talk to the Cumans at their Camp

Drink with the Cumans and enjoy a wild ride (Image via Deep Silver)

Interact with Vasko to progress in The Invaders side quest. You can be hostile towards them but if you want to experience the humorous parts of this mission, then you should be nice. You can ask questions regarding the raid on Skalitz to him. After all that, choose this option:

I'll drink to that.

Everytime you want to explore various unique situations the quest offers, choose the option to continue drinking alcohol with them. Keep talking with the Cumans while doing so and you'll begin encountering unique events.

Help Jasak (optional)

Being a Cuman's wingman was not in the books for Henry that day (Image via Deep Silver)

The first optional mission in The Invaders side quest is to help Jasak talk to a girl in Nomad Camp. Your dialogue choices will be important here, considering Jasak doesn't speak English, and you're helping to be a translator.

Accept the objective and follow along with Jasak. While conversations with him won't make sense to you, keep talking to him anyway. When at the camp, interact with the bathmaid wearing a green headwear standing against a tree.

Either way, things will get pugilistic if you don't have high enough speech stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

This conversation will hold some skill checks. During the initial dialogues, select the following option when she asks if you're drunk:

We're not!

This way, you will pass an easy speech check in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Charisma will be of utmost importance for this objective to succeed in The Invaders side quest. Thus, select the option that hosts charisma checks if you are confident in your levels. Succeeding these skill checks will result in the women agreeing to hang out with Jasak. However, another man will pop up and threaten you. If you have a high enough speech level, select the following option to calm him down:

It was nothing.

If you fail the speech check, he'll fight you instead.

A fight with Jasak in The Invaders side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Alternatively, if you fail the charisma checks and mess up while translating Jasak, he'll get into a fistfight with you.

Return to Vasko

Return to Vasko with Jasak and ask to drink again. This will transition into the next humorous situation.

Get some more alcohol (optional)

Alcohol will start showing its effects from here on (Image via Deep Silver)

After some time, you'll be tasked to get some more alcohol with Jasak or Vasko. The latter tells you about a place where woodcutters hide their stash. Follow either of them and continue speaking. You can also sing with them.

Things keep getting weirder in this quest (Image via Deep Silver)

During the trek, Jasak/Vasko will pass out, leaving you to do the job. After a moment or two, however, you'll come face-to-face with a talking dog, who'll tell you that you're nearing your goals. You'll get a choice to select one of four options:

Love

Revenge

Alcohol

Choose any one and he'll give you some advice related to it.

The location of the stash (Image via Deep Silver)

Move ahead and you'll find the stash hidden at the apex of a V-shaped structure made of rocks. Loot the bag and you'll have completed the objective of finding some booze in The Invaders side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Pass the checks for some bragging rights (Image via Deep Silver)

Pick up Jasak/Vasko and head back to the camp. Here, you can complete a checklist of difficult speech checks to increase your reputation.

Swimming

This incident will cause you to somewhat sober up (Image via Deep Silver)

This back and forth will lead to a swimming competition. While you're high on courage and determination, the only issue is your inability to swim. Nevertheless, you set out to fulfill the challenge. You'll then somehow reach the top of a log in the middle of the pond, following which you fall into the water. However, the Cumans will bring you back to land.

Explore the background of this lot of Cumans during this conversation in The Invaders side quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Your conversation with Vasko continues. Here, you can check off more of your questions. This is an important point if you want to know about the lot's past, their presence during the Cuman invasion of Skalitz, and other interesting information in The Invaders side quest. In the end, the Cumans agree with Henry about never returning to Troskowitz and disrupting their decorum.

Talk to Vuytek

Head back to Vuytek in Troskowitz to conclude The Invaders side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

You'll then wake up the next day, still suffering from the after-effects of drinking too much. Head back to Troskowitz and interact with Vuytek to tell them that the Cumans will not harass them from here on out. Here, you can lie and say that you killed them or be honest.

Either will involve a speech check to convince him that the matter is truly dealt with. This will mark the end of The Invaders side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. However, the quest will sometimes mark itself complete once you wake up at the Cuman Camp.

Check out other guides on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.