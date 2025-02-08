Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Troubadours side quest

The Troubadours side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be accessed early and requires the completion of multiple tasks. You must bring a lute for two minstrels (medieval musicians) from a carpenter's workshop on this mission. However, as the mission progresses, the plot becomes more complicated, and several new objectives must be met.

This guide highlights a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Troubadours side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance.

Troubadours side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

Navigate to Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn at the Trosky region to access the mission(Image via Deep Silver)

While you are in the Trosky region, several side quests are offered that provide an in-depth exploration of the diverse elements of medieval Bohemia. Among these is the Troubadours side quest, given by two aspiring minstrels, George and Michael. To initiate this quest, you must visit Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn and interact with the two men seated in the tavern.

The main objective of this quest is to travel to the carpenter's workshop in Troskowitz and acquire a lute displayed on the wall. Subsequently, it is necessary to deliver the lute to George and Michael, enabling them to advance in their musical journey.

Troubadours side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Steal the lute

Sneak into the carpenter's workshop and steal the lute (Image via Deep Silver)

After you reach Troskowitz, look for the carpenter's workshop in the middle of the location. However, if you ask the carpenter or his father about purchasing the lute, they will tell you it is not for sale. So, your only option is to steal the item by sneaking into the workshop.

Thus, return to the place at night and use a lockpick to open the workshop gate (very easy difficulty). Next, flee from the area, return to Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn, and interact with George and Michael during the daytime.

Deal with the drunkard that destroys the lute's strings (Image via Deep Silver)

However, a drunkard mistakenly destroys the lute's strings soon after talking to them. Following that, choose one of the following prompts during the conversation:

"Give him a trashing" : You can settle the situation in peace if you have a high enough Persuasion level. The drunk man will apologize and leave the spot.

: You can settle the situation in peace if you have a high enough Persuasion level. The drunk man will apologize and leave the spot. "Can't we settle this amicably?": You must defeat the drunk man in a fight.

After that, speak with George and Michael to continue the quest.

Look for Vostatek

Find and rescue Vostatek (Image via Deep Silver)

While talking to the musicians, you can select the "we can get new strings" prompt to continue the quest. Then, George and Michael will ask you to bring new strings from the hunter Vostatek. Select "I'll go and ask him then," to continue. Afterward, follow the map marker and reach the required location. It's in the northwest of Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn.

After reaching there, you won't be able to find Vostatek at his home. Interact with his wife there to know his whereabouts. You will understand that Vostatek might be drunk and lost in the woods. While talking to his wife, choose the prompt "I'll help you." With this, another related side quest, Lackey, commences. You must complete its objectives to progress in the Troubadours side quest.

Bring the strings to George and Michael

Buy sheep guts from Troskowitz's butcher shop (Image via Deep Silver)

After finishing the Lackey side quest, rest until the following morning and speak with Vostatek. He will request that you procure sheep guts to facilitate the crafting of strings. Proceed to Troskowitz and locate the butcher shop in the easternmost part of the area. Acquire the sheep guts and return them to Vostatek, who will create the strings for you.

Return the strings to George and Michael at the Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn. Nevertheless, the innkeeper will assert that the musicians are indebted to him. Consequently, it is necessary to fulfill two tasks, which involve transporting several sacks to the barn and digging the tavern's latrine. By doing this, you can relieve George and Michael of their debt to the innkeeper.

Bring the strings to finish the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Finally, engage with the musicians to complete the Troubadours side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The ending features a stunning cutscene in which both musicians perform a song for you, although Henry will experience a degree of embarrassment regarding the circumstances.

