Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Lackey side quest

The Lackey side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is part of a quest chain that can be accessed early in the story. You must find a huntsman named Vostatek in the Trosky region and bring him back to his home. Completing this quest will grant you several rewards and a specific item needed for the Troubadours side quest.

This guide highlights a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Lackey side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Lackey side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

Talk to Vostatek's wife to start the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

The Lackey side quest can be accessed while looking for a lute string required in the Troubadours side quest. You must travel northwest of Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn and talk to Vostatek's wife to start the quest.

However, even if you haven't started the Troubadours quest already, you can access the Lackey side quest if you have ended up in Vostatek's home and talked to his wife. The main objective is to travel to a specific location to find and bring Vostatek home.

Lackey side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Find Vostatek

Get information from Vostatek's son (Image via Deep Silver)

Following your conversation with Vostatek's wife, proceed to the designated location indicated on the map and interact with his son. You can select additional prompts, including participating in a shooting contest or trading with him. Furthermore, you can acquire a new skill from him. Nevertheless, it is essential for the quest that you inquire about his father.

As you ask him about Vostatek's whereabouts, he will criticize his father, labeling him a drunkard. Subsequently, choose a prompt based on your speech statistics. Depending on the interaction, the son will disclose that Vostatek might be located near the pond. Alternatively, you can give the son some Groschen for assistance.

Kill the wolves to rescue Vostatek (Image via Deep Silver)

Proceed northward from Vostatek's home to the designated spot indicated on the map. Shortly after reaching this location, you will hear a man near the pond calling for assistance. Follow the voice to discover Vostatek perched atop a tree, surrounded by several wolves.

Help Vostatek

Carry Vostatek to a fallen moss-covered tree (Image via Deep Silver)

You must defeat the wolves to help Vostatek come down the tree. Make room for him to come down from the tree. However, he will injure his ankle while climbing down and ask you to carry him to his hideout inside the forest. Afterward, select the following prompts:

I'll help you.

Alright.

Carry Vostatek and move north to find a fallen tree. As you reach there, Vostatek will again ask you to carry him to an anthill just ahead. So, go in the same direction (the road beside the pond) to find the anthill.

Carry Vostatek to an anthill beside the stream (Image via Deep Silver)

At this point, Vostatek will ask you to carry him to the tavern at Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn. But, do not listen to him and select "I'm not carrying you to the tavern!" as the reply.

Then, follow the road along the stream northwards to find a split birch tree. Vostatek will now ask you to carry him into the forest and look for a tree marked with a mark. There's also a pile of stones beside the tree.

Reach the marked tree while carrying Vostatek (Image via Deep Silver)

Go to the northeast direction to find the required tree. Just ahead, you can finally see Vostatek's hideout. Go there and put him down on the ground. After interacting with him, bring him water from a barrel at the location.

Track down Pepik

Take Mutt's help to track Pepik (Image via Deep Silver)

After bringing Vostatek to his hideout, he will ask you to help find his horse, Pepik. Choose the prompt "I'll find him" at the end of the conversation to progress further in the quest. With this, you will receive Pepik's old bridle from Vostatek.

Then, interact with Mutt and tell him to track Pepik's location by the smell of the bridle. Follow the dog, and you will eventually run into some poachers. Since dealing with five poachers can be overwhelming, you can try stealth attacks to eliminate them one by one. After defeating them, loot the area for prominent items and Groschen.

Defeat the poachers and return to Vostatek (Image via Deep Silver)

Finally, you will find the horse, Pepik, behind the camp. There's also a door beside the horse where you can find a treasure map. Afterward, mount Pepik and return to Vostatek's hideout.

Next, interact with Vostatek and choose the prompt "I'll ride with you" to reach his residence.

As you reach his house, Vostatek's son will ask you if he was drunk. While you can lie saying he wasn't drunk, you can also select the prompt "You should show your father more respect" if you have a high Domination stat.

This concludes the Lackey side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You will then be granted 80 Groschen as a reward and can also get the string needed for the Troubadours side quest from Vostatek.

