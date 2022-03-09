Kkatamina shocks fans by jokingly exposing DMs with Sykkuno and Disguised Toast while playing Elden Ring

Miyoung "Kkatamina," Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast played Elden Ring together on stream when things did not go as planned. After being obliterated by the Glintstone Dragon Samarag, the streamer shocked and entertained her fans with a bit of trolling.

She played some comedic music and began producing DMs from Sykkuno, who was bragging about how much of a “juicer” he was and how easy the fight would be. It would turn into a hilarious moment for the streamer’s audience, as she exposed her friend live on air.

Kkatamina’s DM being exposed during livestream has fans in disbelief

A user shared the clip in question within the Reddit thread that ultimately led to the trolling. The three players were getting set to fight Glintstone Dragon Samarag, and Disguised Toast unleashed a powerful wave of sorcery.

Unfortunately for him, the dragon is resistant to magic, and Kkatamina is also a magic user in this run. It led to Toast being one-shot by the dragon and being stomped down by the Elden Ring boss.

So after their failure, during a loading screen, Miyoung began flooding her screen with Sykkuno and Toast saying how powerful they are and how easy it will be, alongside an animated, dancing clown Pepe emote.

“I can’t with you guys!”

The streamer giggled the entire time the DMs were being exposed on stream, with more and more of them populating the screen. Chat was filled with Omegalul emotes and other laughing emotes as the streamer exposed her friends’ bragging on the air.

Social media loved Kkatamina's DM expose’ on the stream

It was a pretty entertaining moment for the live fans, shocking them with the joking trolling of her friends live on air. Several people were surprised on Reddit, some thinking it was a well-prepared edit, while others were surprised it wasn’t since it was a Twitch clip.

Either way, it was very impressive.

There was, of course, a loremaster on hand to give context to the clip because it’s not clear at first why Kkatamina was exposing those DMs other than it being a funny moment. They were the user who shared the above clip of the Dragon fight.

Others were expecting to see the xqcL emote, with all the talk of “juicing,” which references xQc’s frequent use of “the Juice” as a phrase in his streams. This then led to talk about xQc, since Sykkuno is a fan of the streamer.

One user said that Kkatamina got exactly what she expected out of her friends since the DMs led to hilarious results on the stream.

Others talked about scaling in Elden Ring, saying that players scale down when they join other worlds, which led to a serious discussion of how the game works.

Miyoung had a hilarious moment out of her friends bragging about dominating the upcoming boss and received a memorable, funny clip that her audience could laugh about for months to come.

