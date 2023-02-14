League of Legends Katarina Season 13 guide: Runes, best builds, gameplay, and more

League of Legends' formidable assassin Katarina, often known as "The Sinister Blade," has been one of the best mid-laners since its introduction in 2009.

Katarina's versatility is one of her best qualities. She possesses the rare ability to follow any build path chosen by the player. She excels in each of them as a role player and can sync well with others.

Although Katarina can be used in different roles, as they say, "built for the mid lane," this guide will mainly concentrate on her mid-play because it best suits the League of Legends season 13 meta. Katarina currently has a 50.71% win record, according to OP.GG and a 6.5% pick rate. Her ban rate moves around 6.4%.

Katarina is an assassin with excellent mobility and burst damage. She can quickly move around the rift and eliminate her opponents with the help of her one-of-a-kind kit before they even realize what hit them.

This League of Legends guide will discuss the ideal Katarina build, runes, and gameplay to help one succeed with the Sinister Blade and abuse the Summoners mid-lane.

Unpacking Katarina's profile in League of Legends S13

Abilities

Katarina's "Shunpo," her pivot to switching between her skills, is the centerpiece of her kit. Thanks to this unique ability, she can swiftly leap to any enemy or allied unit, including minions and monsters.

Q - Bouncing Blades: Katarina throws a dagger that causes physical harm to enemies as it bounces from one to the next. Damage is lessened with each additional strike. The target's capacity to heal and regenerate is decreased by a tiny quantity of Grievous Wounds, which is also applied by this ability.

W - Preparation: Katarina gains a burst of Move as she tosses her daggers, wounding all foes in her immediate vicinity. Her passive Voracity, which decreases the cooldown of her other abilities by 15 seconds if she gets a kill or an assist, is also applied by this ability.

E - Shunpo: Katarina dashes at a target and strikes it with magic damage. If the target is an enemy champion, all of Katarina's abilities will temporarily deal an extra 25% damage to them.

R - Death Lotus: Katarina transforms into a flurry of blades that inflict damage on all enemies nearby. Up to two further uses of this ability can increase damage, with each use inflicting less damage than the previous one. While using Death Lotus, Katarina cannot move or perform other activities.

One can get an advantage in the early game by utilizing Katarina's skills in a specific order. The game involves different phases. While it occasionally happens to be the other way around, some abilities could be better in the late game but less so in the early game.

The optimum strategy is to begin the game with Bouncing Blade and proceed with Shunpo. Preparation will come after that, followed by Bouncing Blade again and then Death Lotus. The ideal order of Katarina's level 10 abilities:

Level Key Ability Cast 1 Q Bouncing Blade 2 E Shunpo 3 W Preparation 4 Q Bouncing Blade 5 Q Bouncing Blade 6 R Death Lotus 7 Q Bouncing Blade 8 E Shunpo 9 Q Bouncing Blade 10 E Shunpo

Best possible build for Katarina in League of Legends (Both AP and AD)

Items: In League of Legends, items play a significant role. The perfect purchase can mean the difference between Katarina's success and failure. Other crucial factors are the order of the items and the role one wishes to offer Katerina during her game.

Making appropriate purchase decisions is crucial, especially in the early game. One must be aware of the appropriate starter items and starter trinkets. There are different item options for Katarina considering her AP or AD role.

Players can start with Doran's Shield and a Health Potion if Katarina wants to choose an Attack Damage (AD) role because she is a strong assassin. If players want Katarina to abuse her Ability Powers (AP), they should choose Dark Seal and Refillable Potion. In either case, Stealth Ward should be the starter item.

The best final boots for The Sinister Blade are Sorcerer's Shoes. Therefore, it is important to buy appropriately. For her mostly preferred AD role, items should be purchased in the following order: Nashor's Tooth, Mejai's Soulstealer, and Zhonya's Hourglass. Hextech Rocketbelt is Katarina's most popular mythic item.

However, players might need to adjust items based on the champion selections of the opposition. Void Staff, Banshee's Veil, Lich Bane, Morellonomicon, Shadowflame, Rabadon's Deathcap, and Demonic Embreace are a few of Katarina's situational AP items.

Summoners Spells

League of Legends players can pick two spells for Katarina during champion selection. As they can be crucial in team fights, Summoners Spell selection shouldn't be undervalued.

A flash that is properly employed has won or lost countless team battles. Statistics show Flash and Ignite are the best spells to use on Katarina.

Best possible Rune selection for Katarina in League of Legends

Katarina ideal runes in League season 13 (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Players must also choose the right runes for a robust Katarina to build. Out of the five rune pathways in League of Legends: Precision, Domination, Sorcery, Resolve, and Inspiration, players must select their primary and secondary courses. For the Sinister Blade.

Players can select one keystone rune and three lesser runes for the significant path. There are only two smaller runes on the alternate path. The three so-called shard slots are another.

For Katarina, the primary Domination and secondary Precision Rune pathways are arguably the best. Most experts choose Electrocute as Katarina's keystone rune. The ideal Keystones for Katarina are:

Domination:

Electrolute

Sudden Impact

Eyeball Collection

Relentless Hunter

Precision:

Triumph

Coup de Grace

Katarina Playstyle in League of Legends Season 13

(Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Early Game

League of Legends players' primary objectives in the early game should be farming and hunting for quick kills. Since Katarina is weak in the early game, it's critical to play carefully and avoid being taken off guard.

Players must look for opportunities last to hit minions with her Preparation or Bouncing Blades, and constantly try to poke the opposing laner. If one manages to get a kill or an assist, one should maximize the use of Katarina's skills to capitalize on her Voracity passive.

This will enable Katarina to become a more aggressive champion in the future by allowing her to accumulate more Voracity stacks and shorten the cooldown of her abilities.

Mid Game

Katarina becomes a bigger asset as the mid-game develops. To defeat opposing champions, the Katarina players' aim should be to look for opportunities to roam to other lanes. They must focus on taking out enemy carries whenever possible because Katarina is great at taking out squishy targets.

Her Shunpo may quickly bounce around the League of Legends battlefield and eliminate enemy champions, making the most of Katarina's mobility. She can swiftly clear waves of minions and enemies, including turrets and dragons, using her ult, Death Lotus.

Late Game

Kartarina's main objective in the late game will be to take out the opponent team's carries. Hence, the player must watch for opportunities to enter combat with her Shunpo and unleash Death Lotus to eliminate the main targets. As Katarina will be a top priority target for the other side, players should be careful not to be taken off guard.

To prevent the Sinister Blade from becoming targeted, it is best to place her behind her League of Legends allies and use her mobility. It would be simple to win the team fight if she could quickly eliminate the enemy's carries.

