League of Legends patch 25.13 preview: Gangplank buffs, Ryze nerfs, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 17, 2025 07:45 GMT
League of Legends patch 25.13 preview
Gangplank is being buffed in League of Legends patch 25.13 (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends patch 25.13 preview highlights the upcoming changes coming to the Summoner's Rift. Only a few of the champions are getting adjusted, as the current solo queue and professional scene meta are quite stable. Notably, this patch will be implemented in the Mid-Season Invitational 2025 (MSI) tournament.

Here are all the adjustments showcased in the League of Legends patch 25.13 preview posted by the Gameplay Designer for LoL, Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon on X) on June 17, 2025.

Note: This article will be updated with more information about the League of Legends patch 25.13 preview when it is available.

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.13 preview

Here are the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments mentioned in the League of Legends patch 25.13 preview:

Champion buffs

  • Fiddlesticks
  • Gangplank
  • Irelia
  • Kindred
  • Nidalee
  • Rammus

Champion nerfs

  • Ryze
  • Twisted Fate
  • Vi
  • Yorick

Nidalee Jungle is currently not well-balanced, so she will receive a prominent enhancement. Meanwhile, playing Gangplank can feel weak in the Toplane. Since Jax is now in a good spot after LoL patch 25.12, GP will receive buffs to become a viable pick against him.

According to RiotPhroxzon:

"Ryze is looking a bit too unassailable on current tuning, especially after we nerfed a lot of his competition in 25.12. We're not looking for a major nerf here, just a small tap down."

Ryze has been a standout pick in recent times, especially in the professional scene. With significant nerfs, he is expected to be in a balanced state during the MSI 2025.

Similarly, Twisted Fate has become a menace after getting enhancements in patch 25.12. He has been overpowered in solo queue, particularly with Luden's Companion and Hextech Rocketbelt builds that are more performant.

The official League of Legends patch 25.13 will hit the live server on June 25, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
