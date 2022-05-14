Leslie and Sykkuno show off the Southern accent they have been practicing for Red Dead Redemption roleplay

Leslie “Fuslie,” in a recent stream, showed off her southern accent along with Sykkuno in an attempt to get ready for Red Dead Redemption roleplay. The streamer said she was practicing her southern accent and immediately slipped into it after some prompting from the other streamer.

While both sounded stereotypically southern, the streamer's accents caused Miyoung to burst into laughter.

Sykkuno and Fuslie seem near-impeccable with their Southern accents

Sykkuno and Leslie were talking about accents in the clip, and he asked her if she was getting ready for Red Dead Redemption roleplay, to which the other streamer replied that she definitely was.

“Yeah, I’m learnin’ how to do a Southern accent. Wanna hear it?”

Sykkuno agreed, and Leslie began to speak in a stereotypical southern accent, talking about how she was looking to buy a horse. It did not sound bad, but the former chimed in with his own bit of random dialogue, remarking:

“Well, I reckon your raccoon’s got two stripes on the Monday. Pardner”

Leslie was baffled by what the streamer said, as it felt like it was just a random set of words thrown together. Miyoung, who was also on the call, was confused.

Miyoung, unable to put together a complete thought, stumbled over her words. After a few moments of laughter, Leslie asked Sykkuno about what he said.

“What does that even mean? I reckon your raccoon’s got two stripes on a Monday?”

He was amazed that Leslie memorized his random dialog, since he just made it up on the spot. Miyoung interrupted, lamenting that she just wanted to play some Valorant, leading to a southerner response from Sykkuno.

“Well if you wanna play some Valorant, we’re gonna have to round up a few more cowboys. We only got three people in here.”

The three fell into gales of laughter, thoroughly enjoying practicing the Southern accent and using it in their streams.

The YouTube comments section discusses the strength of the streamers’ accents

Accents are very tricky when it comes to imitating them. Some people find it incredibly offensive, while others find it funny and entertaining. In this particular instance, they were certainly stereotypical, but far from offensive, at least to this particular YouTube comments section.

The overall consensus seems to be that Leslie had the superior accent, according to southerners and non-southerners alike. Some liked Sykkuno’s, though a few people thought they both sounded awful.

One hot topic of discussion were the actual accents, and how good they were/were not

The fact that Sykkuno dropped pure nonsense with his first bit of dialogue made people hope that if he does stream Red Dead Redemption roleplay, he only says complete nonsense at all times, similar to what Clay Bailey did on Xiaolin Showdown.

Many hope for absolute nonsense dialogue when it comes to Red Dead Redemption roleplay

According to at least one Southerner, Leslie’s accent was better, but both were very clearly stereotypical. That said, it was still enjoyable for quite a few viewers.

The accents were stereotypical, but some Southerners appreciated the attempt

What about Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay? Do people want it? While most of the comments would love to see it go down in the future, some thought that the lack of in-game mechanics would ultimately bore Sykkuno.

The people want Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay

A Red Dead Redemption stream from these streamers would genuinely be entertaining, at least for some people. Leslie had a pretty solid Southern accent, and it could be a fun series of streams with memorable moments for fans of the people involved.

