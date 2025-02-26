Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to win Dragon Kart mini-game

Dragon Kart is one of the numerous mini-games you'll encounter when exploring Honolulu in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. It is a sport that takes inspiration from Nintendo's Mario Kart series. While playing the title is fun in itself, there are numerous items that players can purchase by playing the game and/or winning its storyline.

Ad

This article guides you on how to win the Dragon Kart mini-game in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to win in the Dragon Kart mini-game in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Dragon Kart in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a fun activity you can engage in to take a break from the main story (Image via SEGA)

This mini-game is situated inside Anaconda Harbor Park at the southwestern corner. When you visit the place for the first time, an NPC named Ran will approach you and provide a basic tutorial on how to navigate the game.

Ad

Trending

Here are the controls for playing the sport:

Action Xbox PlayStation Accelerate RT R2 Brake/Reverse LT L2 Drift A ╳ Use Item B ◯ Switch Items X ☐

Ad

There will be briefcases connected to drones on the track. Hitting it will give you one of six items to use:

Gatling Gun

Rocket Launcher

Nitro Boost

Satellite Laser

Barrier Coating

Ring Box

Tweak your vehicle to start winning races (Image via SEGA)

Each kart has stats that you can change:

Ad

Top Speed - Decides your maximum speed.

- Decides your maximum speed. Acceleration - Decides how quickly you reach your top speed.

- Decides how quickly you reach your top speed. Handling - Determines how well the kart turns.

- Determines how well the kart turns. Grip - Decides how much or little a kart will slide when turning.

- Decides how much or little a kart will slide when turning. Weight - A vehicle with more weight will not be easily knocked by other karts.

- A vehicle with more weight will not be easily knocked by other karts. Durability - Decides how many hits a kart can handle.

- Decides how many hits a kart can handle. Ring Recovery Boost - Determines how much or little kart durability rings restore when they're collected.

- Determines how much or little kart durability rings restore when they're collected. Items - Determines the quantity of an item you get from a briefcase or the quantity of an item you start with.

Ad

Aside from the above-mentioned info, there are a few things you must also take care of.

During the game, if your hitpoints drop to zero, you'll crash and lose the game.

Dragon Rings recover HP during the race, which can also be spent on prices after the race.

Modes

Three unique modes add some variety to the mini-game (Image via SEGA)

There are a total of three modes you'll come across in the Dragon Kart mini-game in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Ad

Grand Prix

You'll race to reach the finish line before other NPCs - just your standard racing affair:

Cups How To Unlock Resort Cup Unlocked from the start Urban Cup Win the Resort Cup Festival Cup Win the Urban Cup

Ad

Time Attack

You'll race against time here instead of NPCs:

Maps How To Unlock Waikiki Circuit

Beach and Market

Colorful Sandy Beach Unlocked from the start Wabi-Sabi Street

Anaconda Adventure

Angry Waves Finish the Resort Cup while staying in the top three positions Zigzag Riverside Bridge

Harbor Sunset Tour

Ocean Festival Finish the Urban Cup while staying in the top three positions

Ad

Duel

Duel will originally be titled as '???'. This mode will unlock after you speak to your rival standing beside Ran once you win the Resort Cup. Finishing first will not be the primary objective here. Instead, all the racers will be given weapons, and the goal will be to destroy other people's karts first. Thus, the last man standing will win here.

Races How To Unlock Go Kart Grandpa’s Elimination Duel Talk to Ran after winning the Resort Cup Elelu’s Elimination Duel

Daisy’s Elimination Duel Talk to Elelu and Yappi after winning the Urban Cup Ran’s Elimination Duel Win the previous duels and the Resort Cup, Urban Cup, and Festival Cups. The Michio Army Elimination Duel Beat Ran in her Elimination Duel

Ad

Unlocking karts

Choose the vehicle that best fits the situation (Image via SEGA)

As you progress through the mini-game's storyline in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you'll unlock additional karts by meeting various requirements. Here are all the karts you can unlock:

Ad

Kart How do you unlock it? Ignition Shadow Win Go-Kart Grandpa's Elimination Duel Rapid Phantom Win Elelu and Yappi's Elimination Duel Rumble Crasher Win Daisy's Elimination Duel Rising Dragon Win Ran's Elimination Duel Legend Wave Win The Robo Michio Army's Elimination Duel

Ad

Tips for winning Dragon Kart Matches

Zoom past enemies to start winning races in Dragon Kart (Image via SEGA)

Pressing the Accelerate button the moment 'GO' appears when starting the race will give you a temporary speed boost.

Pressing the change camera button twice will give you a wider angle of view, which can help with seeing upcoming obstacles.

You can hold the 'Jump' button to drift. Make sure to use it wisely or else you'll lose control.

You can have two weapons at any given time. Switch between them using the 'Switch Items' button.

If you feel that an item is not important in the current situation, it's better to waste it so that you can make room for a possibly better RNG draw.

While each kart has its own specialty, you won't usually have a problem with any of them as long as you keep upgrading it. For the Dragon Cup, however, the Rumble Crasher is a recommended one.

Experiment with different karts until you find one that suits your playstyle or the match mode.

Ad

The Fastest in Hawaii

After you complete all three tournaments and three duel matches, you'll unlock The Fastest in Hawaii substory in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. This mission will pit you against Ran in an Elimination duel; however, it will be a standard race. Win the race and you'll unlock the Rising Dragon Kart after defeating her. Quit the Dragon Kart menu and you'll have completed the Fastest in Hawaii substory, which will then transition into the next side-quest, The Path to Speed.

Ad

The Path to Speed

Win against the squad of Robo Michio in an Elimination Duel match and you'll unlock the Legend Wave Kart. Quit the kart menu and you'll complete 'The Path to Speed' story in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Rewards

After completing everything in the Dragon Kart mini-game, you'll receive the following rewards:

The White Tiger Ring (received via Ran)

The Ring of Blossom (in the silver chest)

Ran as a crew member (after you defeat her in the duel race)

Robo Michio Mach as a crew member (after you defeat them in the duel match)

Ad

Check out more articles on Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.