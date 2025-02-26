  • home icon
Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to win Dragon Kart mini-game

Modified Feb 26, 2025 19:28 GMT
A guide on winning the various challenges in Dragon Kart (Image via SEGA)

Dragon Kart is one of the numerous mini-games you'll encounter when exploring Honolulu in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. It is a sport that takes inspiration from Nintendo's Mario Kart series. While playing the title is fun in itself, there are numerous items that players can purchase by playing the game and/or winning its storyline.

This article guides you on how to win the Dragon Kart mini-game in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to win in the Dragon Kart mini-game in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Dragon Kart in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a fun activity you can engage in to take a break from the main story (Image via SEGA)
Dragon Kart in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a fun activity you can engage in to take a break from the main story (Image via SEGA)

This mini-game is situated inside Anaconda Harbor Park at the southwestern corner. When you visit the place for the first time, an NPC named Ran will approach you and provide a basic tutorial on how to navigate the game.

Here are the controls for playing the sport:

Action

Xbox

PlayStation

Accelerate

RT

R2

Brake/Reverse

LT

L2

Drift

A

Use Item

B

Switch Items

X

There will be briefcases connected to drones on the track. Hitting it will give you one of six items to use:

  • Gatling Gun
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Nitro Boost
  • Satellite Laser
  • Barrier Coating
  • Ring Box
Tweak your vehicle to start winning races (Image via SEGA)
Tweak your vehicle to start winning races (Image via SEGA)

Each kart has stats that you can change:

  • Top Speed - Decides your maximum speed.
  • Acceleration - Decides how quickly you reach your top speed.
  • Handling - Determines how well the kart turns.
  • Grip - Decides how much or little a kart will slide when turning.
  • Weight - A vehicle with more weight will not be easily knocked by other karts.
  • Durability - Decides how many hits a kart can handle.
  • Ring Recovery Boost - Determines how much or little kart durability rings restore when they're collected.
  • Items - Determines the quantity of an item you get from a briefcase or the quantity of an item you start with.
Aside from the above-mentioned info, there are a few things you must also take care of.

  • During the game, if your hitpoints drop to zero, you'll crash and lose the game.
  • Dragon Rings recover HP during the race, which can also be spent on prices after the race.

Modes

Three unique modes add some variety to the mini-game (Image via SEGA)
Three unique modes add some variety to the mini-game (Image via SEGA)

There are a total of three modes you'll come across in the Dragon Kart mini-game in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Grand Prix

You'll race to reach the finish line before other NPCs - just your standard racing affair:

CupsHow To Unlock
Resort CupUnlocked from the start
Urban CupWin the Resort Cup
Festival CupWin the Urban Cup
Time Attack

You'll race against time here instead of NPCs:

MapsHow To Unlock
Waikiki Circuit
Beach and Market
Colorful Sandy Beach		Unlocked from the start
Wabi-Sabi Street
Anaconda Adventure
Angry Waves		Finish the Resort Cup while staying in the top three positions
Zigzag Riverside Bridge
Harbor Sunset Tour
Ocean Festival		Finish the Urban Cup while staying in the top three positions
Duel

Duel will originally be titled as '???'. This mode will unlock after you speak to your rival standing beside Ran once you win the Resort Cup. Finishing first will not be the primary objective here. Instead, all the racers will be given weapons, and the goal will be to destroy other people's karts first. Thus, the last man standing will win here.

RacesHow To Unlock
Go Kart Grandpa’s Elimination DuelTalk to Ran after winning the Resort Cup
Elelu’s Elimination Duel
Daisy’s Elimination Duel		Talk to Elelu and Yappi after winning the Urban Cup
Ran’s Elimination DuelWin the previous duels and the Resort Cup, Urban Cup, and Festival Cups.
The Michio Army Elimination DuelBeat Ran in her Elimination Duel
Unlocking karts

Choose the vehicle that best fits the situation (Image via SEGA)
Choose the vehicle that best fits the situation (Image via SEGA)

As you progress through the mini-game's storyline in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you'll unlock additional karts by meeting various requirements. Here are all the karts you can unlock:

Kart

How do you unlock it?

Ignition Shadow

Win Go-Kart Grandpa's Elimination Duel

Rapid Phantom

Win Elelu and Yappi's Elimination Duel

Rumble Crasher

Win Daisy's Elimination Duel

Rising Dragon

Win Ran's Elimination Duel

Legend Wave

Win The Robo Michio Army's Elimination Duel

Tips for winning Dragon Kart Matches

Zoom past enemies to start winning races in Dragon Kart (Image via SEGA)
Zoom past enemies to start winning races in Dragon Kart (Image via SEGA)
  • Pressing the Accelerate button the moment 'GO' appears when starting the race will give you a temporary speed boost.
  • Pressing the change camera button twice will give you a wider angle of view, which can help with seeing upcoming obstacles.
  • You can hold the 'Jump' button to drift. Make sure to use it wisely or else you'll lose control.
  • You can have two weapons at any given time. Switch between them using the 'Switch Items' button.
  • If you feel that an item is not important in the current situation, it's better to waste it so that you can make room for a possibly better RNG draw.
  • While each kart has its own specialty, you won't usually have a problem with any of them as long as you keep upgrading it. For the Dragon Cup, however, the Rumble Crasher is a recommended one.
  • Experiment with different karts until you find one that suits your playstyle or the match mode.
The Fastest in Hawaii

After you complete all three tournaments and three duel matches, you'll unlock The Fastest in Hawaii substory in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. This mission will pit you against Ran in an Elimination duel; however, it will be a standard race. Win the race and you'll unlock the Rising Dragon Kart after defeating her. Quit the Dragon Kart menu and you'll have completed the Fastest in Hawaii substory, which will then transition into the next side-quest, The Path to Speed.

The Path to Speed

Win against the squad of Robo Michio in an Elimination Duel match and you'll unlock the Legend Wave Kart. Quit the kart menu and you'll complete 'The Path to Speed' story in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Rewards

After completing everything in the Dragon Kart mini-game, you'll receive the following rewards:

  • The White Tiger Ring (received via Ran)
  • The Ring of Blossom (in the silver chest)
  • Ran as a crew member (after you defeat her in the duel race)
  • Robo Michio Mach as a crew member (after you defeat them in the duel match)
Quick Links

