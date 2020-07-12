GUIDE: List of Cool Fortnite Names and where to generate them

A complete guide on how you can generate Fortnite names on the go.

Fortnite in-game names create a new identity for the players and can be changed once every two weeks.

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Epic Games which released in 2017. Since the inception of the game, the game is loved and adored by its players.

Initially, Fortnite Battle Royale branched out from the original Fortnite: Save the World mode giving fans a new brand new alternative to the growing craze in the BR games. The game has various seasons, currently Chapter 2 season 3 is going on in the game which progresses the storyline in Fortnite.

Each season there is an introduction of a new battle pass which can be levelled up by playing the game and earning experience points. With the rise in popularity of the game, players might want to rename their old names to cool new ones which can be flaunted to their friends in-game.

Thus, in this article, we will look at some cool names for Fortnite and other websites which can help you make your unique name.

Top Cool Names For Fortnite

Here is a list of some cool names for Fortnite:

Soul Sniper

Dark Hipster

Little Miss Misery

Jute Killer

Fatal Mistake

Final Carnage

KristyHoney.

BubblySnowflake.

AngelicPrincessKristy.

Shadowgamer

However, if you don't like these names do not worry as we have websites which can also help you create a cool Fortnite name.

Websites for generating cool Fortnite names

Website #1- Nickfinder.com

Nickfinder.com for Fortnite in-game cool names

Nickfinder.com is one of most marvellous sites for choosing in-game names for Fortnite. It has a huge collection of cool names with special characters and symbols. Gamers can either make their customized name or choose the trending ones from the collection.

If you want to visit this website, click here.

Website #2- NameGenerator

Gaming Name Generator for Fortnite

This is a great website for new Fortnite players who are not sure about their gaming name. You can answer some quick questions about your preferences or just randomize it to get yourself a list of cool names to choose and use in the game.

If you want to visit this website, click here.

