Football icon Lionel Messi posts 3-word caption as Fortnite crossover rages on 

Football legend Lionel Messi posted a 3-word caption on Instagram as his skin went live in Fortnite. It's not the first time we've seen Lionel Messi having a crossover with the gaming behemoths. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner recently posted about his collab with Fortnite on social media. Although the crossover went live on December 14, we did not see the Inter Miami star posting anything related to it up until today.

On Instagram, Lionel Messi posted:

"¿Dónde caemos?"

If we translate this to English, it would be:

"Where we droppin’?"

The football and Fortnite community immediately reacted as soon as Lionel Messi posted about Fortnite from his Instagram account. Read on to learn more about the Lionel Messi crossover in Fortnite.

Lionel Messi crossover in Fortnite is already creating a buzz on the Internet

Soon after the announcement of the Lionel Messi crossover in Fortnite, the community showed its excitement, as this was the first time the football legend arrived as a skin in the game. Previously, we've seen Lionel Messi having a crossover with Call of Duty. Now, his latest post has created a buzz among fans.

On the post, user @michiel_vrombaut commented:

"We have Messi post about fortnite before GTA6"

Another user, @zachary9x_, said:

"Messi saying “where we droppin?” Before GTA 6 is crazy"

Lionel Messi posts about Fortnite crossover (Image via Instagram)

While Messi dropping in Fortnite is already crazy, fans would be even happier to know that it comes with a plethora of items. The bundle costs 2,800 V-Bucks, and you can get the skin from the Item Shop under the "Icons" tab.

Here are all the items in the Lionel Messi bundle in Fortnite:

