The Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1 during update v33.10. The Argentine captain is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and has set numerous records for individual accolades won throughout his professional footballing career.

Ad

The Inter Miami player has now been immortalized in the Metaverse and to sweeten the deal, he also has his own LEGO Style. This means you can use him while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds of your choosing.

That said, here is how to get the Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite

Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (December 14, 2024), the Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Icons" tab. It can be purchased via the Messi Bundle and is associated with the Lionel Messi Set.

Ad

Trending

Also check: Fortnite interactive map

The Messi Bundle comprises these 10 cosmetic items:

If you want all the Messi Bundle items, you can purchase them for 2,800 V-Bucks at a discounted price or separately.

Ad

You can purchase the Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite individually (Image via Epic Games)

Lionel Messi (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Built-In) + Lionel Messi (LEGO Style), The Mane Event (Built-In Emote + Transformation), and Number 10 (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) can be purchased together for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Ad

Streetwear Spark Messi (Outfit + Reactive + Selectable Styles) + Streetwear Spark Messi (LEGO Style) and Portable Playmaker (Back Bling + Reactive) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. #1 Fan Llama (Emote) can be purchased for 400 V-Bucks. Fancy Futbol (Pickaxe) and Goated Glaive (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each.

Also check: Most Used Fortnite Items

How long will the Lionel Messi skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Lionel Messi skin in Fortnite will be listed until December 29, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Lionel Messi skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till December 29, 2024, 8 PM Eastern Time. Lionel Messi will be listed again since the character is not exclusive. Check the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback