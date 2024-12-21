The Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, during the update v33.11. With Winterfest 2024 kicking off, the collaboration couldn't have been better planned. Her arrival in the game was flagged off with a mini-event that took inspiration from pop culture, in which the artist thawed out of a block of ice. This symbolizes the end of her hiatus as Christmas approaches.

Mariah Carey has her very own LEGO Styles, perfect for players who want to take her along for this winterland adventure while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds out there.

Here's how to get the Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite

Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (December 21, 2024), the Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Winterfest" tab. It can be purchased via the Mariah Carey Bundle and is associated with the Mariah Carey Set.

The Mariah Carey Bundle comprises these eight cosmetic items:

Santa Suit Mariah (Outfit + Selective Styles + Reactive) + Santa Suit Mariah (LEGO Style)

Mariah Carey (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Mariah Carey (LEGO Style)

All I Want For Christmas Is You (Emote + Beat Synced)

Angelic Wing (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Gilded Honey Wings (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Mariah's Mic (Microphone)

If you want all the items in the Mariah Carey Bundle, you can purchase them for 2,800 V-Bucks at a discounted price or separately.

You can purchase the Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite individually (Image via Epic Games)

Santa Suit Mariah (Outfit + Selective Styles + Reactive) + Santa Suit Mariah (LEGO Style) and Angelic Wing (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Mariah Carey (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Mariah Carey (LEGO Style) and Gilded Honey Wings (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Mariah's Mic (Microphone) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks.

How long will the Mariah Carey skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Mariah Carey skin will remain listed until January 1, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Mariah Carey skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till January 1, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Mariah Carey will return as she is not exclusive. Check the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

