The Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, during the update v33.11. With Winterfest 2024 kicking off, the collaboration couldn't have been better planned. Her arrival in the game was flagged off with a mini-event that took inspiration from pop culture, in which the artist thawed out of a block of ice. This symbolizes the end of her hiatus as Christmas approaches.
Mariah Carey has her very own LEGO Styles, perfect for players who want to take her along for this winterland adventure while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds out there.
Here's how to get the Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
Also check: Fortnite interactive map
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to get the Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite
Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of today (December 21, 2024), the Mariah Carey skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Winterfest" tab. It can be purchased via the Mariah Carey Bundle and is associated with the Mariah Carey Set.
The Mariah Carey Bundle comprises these eight cosmetic items:
- Santa Suit Mariah (Outfit + Selective Styles + Reactive) + Santa Suit Mariah (LEGO Style)
- Mariah Carey (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Mariah Carey (LEGO Style)
- All I Want For Christmas Is You (Emote + Beat Synced)
- Angelic Wing (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive)
- Gilded Honey Wings (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive)
- Mariah's Mic (Microphone)
If you want all the items in the Mariah Carey Bundle, you can purchase them for 2,800 V-Bucks at a discounted price or separately.
Santa Suit Mariah (Outfit + Selective Styles + Reactive) + Santa Suit Mariah (LEGO Style) and Angelic Wing (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks.
Mariah Carey (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Mariah Carey (LEGO Style) and Gilded Honey Wings (Back Bling + Selectable Styles + Reactive) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Mariah's Mic (Microphone) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks.
Also check: Most Used Fortnite Items
How long will the Mariah Carey skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Mariah Carey skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till January 1, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Mariah Carey will return as she is not exclusive. Check the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (December 2024)
- All Fortnite Crew Packs (December 2024)
- All Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins (December 2024)
- All Fortnite DC Skins (December 2024)
- All Fortnite Marvel Skins (December 2024)
- All Fortnite crossovers and collaborations (December 2024)