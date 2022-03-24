List of resources needed for Ayato’s ascension and talents in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will release Kamisato Ayato on the feature banners with the new 2.6 update. After getting a sneak peek about his arrival from the 2.5 Special Program, many players have started saving Primogems to summon him.

Players can also pre-farm all the materials required for Ayato’s ascension and talent levels. All the resources required for Kamisato Ayato are already available in the current version of Genshin Impact. Here is a list of all the resources needed for Ayato’s ascension and talent levels.

Genshin Impact Cheat Sheets @WorldOfTeyvat Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! Kamisato Ayato Ascension Guide, keep in mind, it is subject to change! https://t.co/IRwzMO5Ld0

Genshin Impact: All resources, including Handguards and more needed for Ayato’s ascension and talents

Varunada Lazurite Gems

Varunada Lazurite (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players need different amounts of Varunada Lazurite to ascend Kamisato Ayato. In total, Kamisato will require six Gems, nine Chunks, nine Fragments, and one Sliver of Varunada Lazurite to ascend to level 90. Players can fight various enemies that drop these, such as:

Hyro Hypostasis

Oceanid

Primo Geovishap

Players can also use a crafting bench found at the heart of various cities in Genshin Impact to craft some of the Varunada Lazurite.

Dew of Repudiation

Hydro Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato will need 46 Dew of Repudiations to max out his ascension levels. Players will have to defeat Hydro Hypostasis to get the Dew of Repudiation as the boss drops. Hydro Hypostasis is one of the elemental bosses found in Genshin Impact.

Players can find Hydro Hypostasis located in an underground area of Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island, Inazuma. Keep in mind players can keep farming this boss as it drops two ascension materials for Ayato’s ascension.

Sakura Blooms

Kamisato Ayato requires 168 Sakura Blooms to max out his ascension levels. Players can find a total of 75 Sakura Blooms in one day. After collecting all 75, the Sakura Blooms will respawn after two days. It will take players around a week to collect all 168 Sakura Blooms for Ayato.

Sakura Blooms can be found be all across the Inazuma region, with the majority of them concentrated near the Narukami Shrine mountains in Genshin Impact.

Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguards

Players will need different types of Hangdguards to max out Ayato’s ascension and talent levels. This means players will have to farm a lot of these to make sure they have enough resources. Players can get this drop from fighting Nobushi and Kairagi, who can be found all across the Inazuma region.

For Ayato’s ascension, players will need 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, and 36 Famed Handguards. To max out Ayato’s talent levels, players will need an additional eight Old Handguards, 66 Kageuchi Handguards, and 93 Famed Handguards.

Elegance Talent books from Violet Court

Inazuma Talent books (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato Ayato is an Inazuman character, so it makes sense that his talent level-up materials can also be farmed from Inazuma artifact domains. Players will need to farm Teachings of Elegance/Guide to Elegance/Philosophies of Elegance from the Violet Court artifact domain.

Keep in mind players can farm these talent books from the domain only on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Kamisato Ayato will need a total of nine Teachings, 63 Guides, and 114 Philosophies of Elegance to max out all of his talents.

Mudra of the Malefic General

To max out the talents of Ayato, players will also need to farm Mudra of the Malefic General. This is a trounce domain drop that can be claimed once a week. Players will have to complete the End of the Oneiric Euthymia trounce domain to collect the rewards.

The trounce domain puts players against Raiden Shogun’s puppet, who has the ability to one-shot party members if players are not careful. Players will first need to complete Raiden Shogun story quests to unlock this trounce domain.

Mora

Players will need a lot of Mora to increase Ayato’s ascension and talent levels. Mora can be easily farmed from various sources such as defeating bosses, completing event challenges, and farming Blossoms of Wealth in Genshin Impact.

Players will need 420K Mora to max out Ayato’s ascension levels and 4.957 million Mora to max out Ayato’s talent levels. In total, players need to farm about 5.3 million Mora. This amount may sound difficult to achieve, but it is fairly simple to farm this amount if players can be consistent with their grind.

