Location of battery packs for the Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a massive open-world experience with a boatload of optional activities and mini-games. It can take a while for you to go from point A to B and vice versa on foot, but fortunately, there are a few ways to get around Hawaii quickly, such as grabbing a taxi or using the revolutionary Street Surfer scooter. The only downside to this device is that it runs on batteries.

This article will cover the locations where you can find extra battery packs for your Street Surfer. It wouldn't be a bad idea to find extra batteries instead of constantly finding an Oka charging station and spending your hard-earned money.

Where to find extra battery packs for your Street Surfer in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

These extra battery packs can extend the life support of your cool Street Surfers (Image via SEGA)

The world of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is very large and navigating it can take a while. If you are short on time and have money to burn, you can pay $10 for a cab ride and wait 5 minutes to reach your destination, which isn't all that bad. However, the developers introduced an alternative: the Street Surfer, but it doesn't run on hopes and prayers.

After finishing a substory called The Symbol of the City, The Street Surfer, Majima will gain access to a Street Surfer. This device can carry you to your desired location much faster than exploring on foot. However, this is slower than an expensive cab ride. Unfortunately, these things run on batteries, and each use can burn through the device.

You can find Oka charging stations almost everywhere, but the price for recharging your Street Surfer is far from cheap. For $30, your scooter can gain a small charge, but throwing in another $50 will grant you a half charge. If you're prepping for a long travel time, you might as well fully charge the scooter for $100.

While recharging stations are everywhere, there is an option to extend the battery life with packs. Here are all the places you can acquire extra battery packs in Honolulu.

Treasure Select Pawn Shop (River Street)

The first battery pack can be found at the Treasure Select Pawn Shop in River Street for a steep price of $1500. You can make extra money by accomplishing some optional activities. While the price may dissuade you from buying this exquisite and useful upgrade for your scooter, you should reconsider the benefits, like not having to charge very often.

Extending your Street Surfer's battery life allows you to explore Hawaii in style (Image via SEGA)

Consider buying this first battery pack as a wise investment in the long run. Eventually, you will be in larger areas, and you can't always rely on the taxi system and keep spending $10 per ride. If you purchase this pack, it will conveniently be installed on your Street Surfer and increase the battery cells by two.

Treasure Select Pawn Shop (Chinatown)

The second and final battery pack in Honolulu is at the Chinatown branch and is priced the same as the first one. Unlike the River Street branch of the Treasure Select Pawn Shop, you can't go to Chinatown unless you finish some major story quests to gain access to the Aloha Bridge. There is no rush to finish Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and you should check out more traversal options.

Battery limitations shouldn't stand in the way of your curiosity and urge exploring different areas (Image via SEGA)

Each battery pack increases the number of battery cells by two, and if you acquire both packs from the pawnshops, you get an extra four along with the base battery cells.

In conclusion, you should have at least $3000 on Majima's person to get the battery packs. You can make more money if you take the time to play some mini-games, engage in some bounty hunting, and finish other side quests.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam. For more articles on the title, check these out:

