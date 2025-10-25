Lucia VA in Zenless Zone Zero: English, Japanese and other voice actors

Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero is among the most beloved agents, given her energetic and optimistic personality. To present such a compelling character, HoYoverse has collaborated with some of the eminent VAs in the industry. Artists like Nola Klop and Tsuchiya Rio have voiced the agent across English and Japanese dubs.

This article further explores all voice actors for Lucia in ZZZ.

English VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

Exploring Lucia's English VA (Image via HoYoverse)

Nola Klop is the English VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero. Nola is a bilingual voice actor and singer with over a decade of professional experience. She has dubbed multiple TV series and video game characters.

Here are some of her notable works:

Matilda from Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

from Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping Emma from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Lara from No Rest for the Wicked

from No Rest for the Wicked Alison Denver from Deliver at All Costs

from Deliver at All Costs Yrliet Lanaevyss from Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

from Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Pomni from The Amazing Digital Circus

from The Amazing Digital Circus Rebecca from Murder Drones

from Murder Drones Rue from Far-Fetched

from Far-Fetched Sarah Baker from Deliver Us the Moon

Japanese VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

ゼンレスゾーンゼロ公式 @ZZZ_JP 【声優発表】 リュシア役：土屋李央様 #ゼンゼロ #土屋李央 #リュシア

Tsuchiya Rio has voiced Lucia in the Japanese dub. Rio is a promising voice actress and singer affiliated with the Office Osawa. Some of her renowned roles are listed below:

Mei Tomi in Cue!

in Cue! Madoka Higuchi in The Idolmaster Shiny Colors

Higuchi in The Idolmaster Shiny Colors Misaki Imashino in Blue Archive

in Blue Archive Tanya in My One-Hit Kill Sister

in My One-Hit Kill Sister Hinano Hoshikita in Pole Princess!!

in Pole Princess!! Hazella and Greya in Ragna Crimson

and in Ragna Crimson Seria Urutsuki in Gundam Build Metaverse

in Gundam Build Metaverse Nico Kouda in The Dangers in My Heart

Korean VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

Jeongmin Son is the Korean VA for Lucia. Affiliated with the Daewon Broadcasting Voice Actor Theater, Jeongmin has voiced several game and animation characters, such as:

Floramon from Digimon Adventure

from Digimon Adventure Mizerka from One piece

from One piece Kirisame from Doctor Stone: New World

from Doctor Stone: New World Yuusai from Undead Unluck

from Undead Unluck Kanjira from Reverse: 1999

from Reverse: 1999 Leona from Goddess of Victory: Nikke

from Goddess of Victory: Nikke Seo Ji-woo from Solo Leveling:ARISE

Chinese VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

Liang Shuang has voiced Vivian in the Chinese dub. Here are some of Liang Shuang’s notable works:

Takako Nishi in Horimiya

in Horimiya Takashi Yamada in Dino Girl Gauko

in Dino Girl Gauko Ichinose Asuna in Blue Archive

in Blue Archive Vina Victoria in Arknights

in Arknights Kakania in Reverse: 1999

