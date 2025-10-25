  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Lucia VA in Zenless Zone Zero: English, Japanese and other voice actors

Lucia VA in Zenless Zone Zero: English, Japanese and other voice actors

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:47 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero
Exploring Lucia's VAs in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero is among the most beloved agents, given her energetic and optimistic personality. To present such a compelling character, HoYoverse has collaborated with some of the eminent VAs in the industry. Artists like Nola Klop and Tsuchiya Rio have voiced the agent across English and Japanese dubs.

Ad

This article further explores all voice actors for Lucia in ZZZ.

English VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

Exploring Lucia&#039;s English VA (Image via HoYoverse)
Exploring Lucia's English VA (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Nola Klop is the English VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero. Nola is a bilingual voice actor and singer with over a decade of professional experience. She has dubbed multiple TV series and video game characters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are some of her notable works:

  • Matilda from Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping
  • Emma from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Lara from No Rest for the Wicked
  • Alison Denver from Deliver at All Costs
  • Yrliet Lanaevyss from Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • Pomni from The Amazing Digital Circus
  • Rebecca from Murder Drones
  • Rue from Far-Fetched
  • Sarah Baker from Deliver Us the Moon

Japanese VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

Ad

Tsuchiya Rio has voiced Lucia in the Japanese dub. Rio is a promising voice actress and singer affiliated with the Office Osawa. Some of her renowned roles are listed below:

  • Mei Tomi in Cue!
  • Madoka Higuchi in The Idolmaster Shiny Colors
  • Misaki Imashino in Blue Archive
  • Tanya in My One-Hit Kill Sister
  • Hinano Hoshikita in Pole Princess!!
  • Hazella and Greya in Ragna Crimson
  • Seria Urutsuki in Gundam Build Metaverse
  • Nico Kouda in The Dangers in My Heart
Ad

Korean VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

Jeongmin Son is the Korean VA for Lucia. Affiliated with the Daewon Broadcasting Voice Actor Theater, Jeongmin has voiced several game and animation characters, such as:

  • Floramon from Digimon Adventure
  • Mizerka from One piece
  • Kirisame from Doctor Stone: New World
  • Yuusai from Undead Unluck
  • Kanjira from Reverse: 1999
  • Leona from Goddess of Victory: Nikke
  • Seo Ji-woo from Solo Leveling:ARISE

Chinese VA for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero

Liang Shuang has voiced Vivian in the Chinese dub. Here are some of Liang Shuang’s notable works:

Ad
  • Takako Nishi in Horimiya
  • Takashi Yamada in Dino Girl Gauko
  • Ichinose Asuna in Blue Archive
  • Vina Victoria in Arknights
  • Kakania in Reverse: 1999

Check out our other ZZZ articles:

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications