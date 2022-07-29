"You guys are the worst": Ludwig replies to his chat going to Tyler1's stream to ask for another League match

In a recent clip from Ludwig, the YouTuber asked why Twitch streamer Tyler1 was still talking about him and how bad he is at League of Legends. Tyler stated during the clip he watched that he’d never play with the YouTuber ever again. While the streamer did laugh at what Tyler1 said about him, he did seem frustrated with his chat for instigating the situation.

Ludwig takes his chat to task for chat hopping and spreading everything he says

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I checked tyler1's stream to see if he anything to say about me and I checked tyler1's stream to see if he anything to say about me and😬 https://t.co/4zrKiPrGFl

The clip began with the YouTuber asking why Tyler1’s chat was talking about him and would pull up a Twitch clip to view. Tyler was ranting about how bad Ludwig was and how he’d never play with him:

“I will never f**king step foot on the same Rift as that guy ever in my life. You guys think I’m tilted today, oof.”

While it did seem like Ludwig found the clip funny, he’d quickly turn his attention to his chat, who was responsible for this in the first place.

“You guys are the worst! Anytime I talk about someone, you immediately disperse and tell them.”

He compared chat hopping to being in high school. Suggesting that he told them something in confidence as friends, and they would immediately go tell the person he was talking about.

“It’s like if we were friends in high school, and I was like, ‘Aw, I think Tracy’s cute.’ And then you were like, ‘Oh, I understand,’ and you went right up to Tracy and were like, ‘So Ludwig likes you, he wants to date, starting today, what do you think about that?’”

It seemed to frustrate the YouTuber as he highlighted another streamer, where he assumed people in their chat would be talking about him. Citing Tarik, he’d pull up Tarik’s current stream, and sure enough, someone in the chat was saying, “Lud needs a bud.”

“Bro, what are you, what are you talkin’ about? Can we just talk as pals? We don’t gotta be so, I bet there’s people in Tarik’s chat who are talkin’ about me.”

The YouTuber directly called out the chatter that said it, craftywolverine, who initiated the Ludwig chatter in Tarik’s stream.

“Craftywolverine, what is this? I said maybe I want to do bro vs. bro against Tarik, and all of a sudden, people, they’re talkin’ about League in my Fiddlesticks! What is this? What is this? What are you guys doing?”

It seems to be something that the YouTuber frequently deals with, and he would like his chat to not immediately spread out and instigate discussions with whomever he happens to be talking about.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I thought i'd donate to let him know how fun it was🥴 I thought i'd donate to let him know how fun it was🥴 https://t.co/P85adkFT6Q

YouTube responds to the streamer’s clip

Ludwig’s chat was replying to him while the rant was going on. Chat hopping is not a phenomenon exclusive to the YouTuber’s channel, as other major streamers like xQc’s chat do similar things, though, according to one reply, in a manner that might be more toxic.

This channel isn't the only one that has problems with chat hopping (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Others would talk about chat saying, “we’re not friends,” which garnered a few replies about how they aren’t parasocial anymore. Now, his chat are "content generators," which they, in fact, proved by going to Tyler1’s chat.

His chat also found it amusing and would reply to the YouTuber that they weren't friends (Image via YouTube)

Some would focus on the hypothetical situation of Tracy, thinking it happened to the YouTuber before. Another commenter would agree with Ludwig, saying it makes sense as he doesn’t want to be misinterpreted or misrepresented.

At the end of the day, nobody wants to be misinterpreted, especially through gossip (Image via YouTube)

A few others debated whether or not this was being done to create future content, while the replies focused on what they thought of League of Legends and how, since Tyler’s a League player, he will always be mad.

Is this all real, or is it to farm content? Nobody knows but the streamers involved (Image via YouTube)

Ludwig venting about his feelings on chat hopping seemed to be legitimate. There’s no telling if he and Tyler1 are actually setting up a future rematch or if Tyler genuinely doesn’t want anything to do with the YouTuber. It seems like the beef between the two streamers will continue for now.

