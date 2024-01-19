5 major highlights from Xbox Developer Direct 2024

The recently concluded Xbox Developer Direct was met with much appreciation from fans. Xbox Studios and Bethesda Softworks showcased some amazing video games that will be arriving on Microsoft's console and PC throughout 2024. Besides announcing the new Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames, the event also revealed gameplay and more details for a few other titles.

If you missed the livestream of the event, this article will cover that aspect by providing five of the major Xbox Developer Direct highlights. Keep reading to learn what Microsoft has to offer in 2024.

Major highlights from the Xbox Developer Direct

1) Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets a release date

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is finally arriving in 2024. (Image via Ninja Theory)

The sequel to Ninja Theory's 2017 acclaimed masterpiece finally gets a release date. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be arriving on the Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 21, 2024. You will once again play as the protagonist of the first game, Senua, and explore areas of Iceland.

The topic of mental health is once again the primary focus of the game, which will be more immersive thanks to the new binaural and spatial audio features.

2) Square Enix showcased Visions of Mana gameplay

Square Enix showcased gameplay highlights for their upcoming Xbox and PC exclusive title, Visions of Mana. The video mostly showcases the design of various aspects of the game, including monster and environmental aesthetics as well as the combat system.

The Xbox Developer Direct also confirmed that the game will get a summer 2024 release window.

3) New Indiana Jones game

Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, MachineGames' latest offering puts you in the role of the famous archeologist Indiana Jones. From ancient tombs and ruins to civilized cities and extremely dangerous snow-covered mountains, The Great Circle will take you through various locations around the world.

MachineGames' expertise with the Wolfenstein franchise can be seen in the trailer as the game is a first-person shooter with a focus on Indie's iconic whip, which can be used to traverse the world or take down enemies. MachineGames is collaborating with Lucasfilm Games to develop the Great Circle, and this title is also given a 2024 release window.

4) Ara: History Untold will be released in the fall of 2024

Oxide Games is set to release its upcoming strategy title, Ara: History Untold, in the latter half of the year. The game, which was first unveiled at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcases in 2022, would center on constructing a nation from the ground up and leading it through various periods of alternate history.

The trailer showcased during the Xbox Developer Direct featured expansive strategic battles, design elements, and other gaming components. The developer team, which consists of veterans from the team behind the Civilization series, emphasized that player choices will have an indelible impact on the game universe.

5) Obsidian showcased its upcoming RPG, Avowed, in the Xbox Developer Direct

Obsidian Entertainment is bringing another RPG to the Xbox lineup. (Image via Obsidian)

2024 might be the year of RPGs, as Avowed, Obsidian's upcoming role-playing action game, also gets a confirmation that it will be released in 2024. The year is already jampacked with great RPGs like Dragon's Dogma 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, and more, with Avowed now added to that list.

Obsidian showcased detailed gameplay of its upcoming title on the Xbox Developer Direct. The video highlighted the various aspects of the combat, including mage and warrior gameplay. Players will be given many options ranging from magic wands to swords and even flintlock pistols.

While Obsidian Entertainment has given no official date, Avowed is confirmed to be released during Autumn of 2024.

Check out more articles regarding the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 below.

All game announcements II Indiana Jones Pre-order guide II Senua's Saga pre-order details