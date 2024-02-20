Mande Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mikkel Hestbek, popularly known by his gamer tag, 'Mande,' is a professional Apex Legends player for Team 40% Worse. Mande is pursuing streaming and content creation as his full-time job while competing during the ALGS playoffs. He is popularly known for his proficiency with Sniper rifles, often dominating even the highest-rated players during his ranked grind.

This article will extensively explore Mande's settings and configurations. You will find a detailed brief of all his settings, ranging from his mouse preferences to his key binds, video settings, and more. Read below for more.

Everything to know about Mande's Apex Legends settings in 2024

Mande rose to fame in Apex Legends' competitive scene during his tenure in SCARZ. He partnered with his former teammates, Can "Taisheen" Öztürk and Dan "rpr" Ušić, creating one powerhouse of a team. While it was one of Europe's most successful Apex rosters, the team slowly disbanded in 2022 due to a consistent series of losses.

After his untimely discharge from SCARZ, Mande announced his retirement from the Apex Legends competitive scene. However, after a brief period of stepping in as a substitute for Alliance, he announced his return to the competitive scene. He is currently teamed with Shiv_FPS and xeriffer under the team banner '40% Worse.'

A list of all his settings is provided below:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.2

1.2 eDPI: 960

960 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds

Crouch : Left Control

: Left Control Jump : Mouse wheel up

: Mouse wheel up Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Off

- : Off Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Y/Z

: Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: 4

4 Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

8 Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Insane (8GB VRAM)

Insane (8GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Anisotropic 16x Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

ZOWIE EC2-CW Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Custom Keyboard Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge

ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge Headphones: Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB

