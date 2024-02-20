Mande Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Mikkel Hestbek, popularly known by his gamer tag, 'Mande,' is a professional Apex Legends player for Team 40% Worse. Mande is pursuing streaming and content creation as his full-time job while competing during the ALGS playoffs. He is popularly known for his proficiency with Sniper rifles, often dominating even the highest-rated players during his ranked grind.
This article will extensively explore Mande's settings and configurations. You will find a detailed brief of all his settings, ranging from his mouse preferences to his key binds, video settings, and more. Read below for more.
Everything to know about Mande's Apex Legends settings in 2024
Mande rose to fame in Apex Legends' competitive scene during his tenure in SCARZ. He partnered with his former teammates, Can "Taisheen" Öztürk and Dan "rpr" Ušić, creating one powerhouse of a team. While it was one of Europe's most successful Apex rosters, the team slowly disbanded in 2022 due to a consistent series of losses.
After his untimely discharge from SCARZ, Mande announced his retirement from the Apex Legends competitive scene. However, after a brief period of stepping in as a substitute for Alliance, he announced his return to the competitive scene. He is currently teamed with Shiv_FPS and xeriffer under the team banner '40% Worse.'
A list of all his settings is provided below:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.2
- eDPI: 960
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.00
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds
- Crouch: Left Control
- Jump: Mouse wheel up
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: 4
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Insane (8GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Rouge
- Headphones: Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB
