Marvel Rivals announces new skins for Doctor Strange and Peni Parker in Season 2

Marvel Rivals Season 2 started recently, and players are already being treated to a steady stream of content. From new heroes and game modes to visual improvements and cosmetics, new additions are appearing every week. The game's X account has presently revealed new skins for Doctor Strange and Peni Parker.
Considering that Vanguard Class heroes haven't received many skins so far, this announcement will most likely be well appreciated. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming skins for Doctor Strange and Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals.
New Marvel Rivals skins for Peni Parker and Doctor Strange announced
The new skins are named Peni Parker Yatsukahagi and Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange skin is inspired by one of his darker and zombified appearances from the Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie. On the other hand, the Peni skin draws inspiration from Japanese Tsuchigumo spirits.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
These skins are not part of the Season 2 Battle Pass and will be available through the in-game Item Shop. As the post suggests, they will release on April 17, 2025, at 7 PM Pacific Time. Here is the release time and date across all major regions:
- Pacific Time (PDT): April 17, 2025, at 7 PM
- Mountain Time (MDT): April 17, 202,5 at 8 PM
- Eastern Time (EDT): April 17, 20,25 at 10 PM
- Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): April 18, 2,025 at 2 AM
- British Summer Time (BST): April 18, 2,025 at 3 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 18, 2025, at 4 AM
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 18, 2025, at 5 AM
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 18, 2025, at 7:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): April 18, 20,25 at 10 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST): April 18, 2025, at 11 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): April 18, 2025, at 12 PM
While prices haven’t been officially confirmed, based on th previous premium skins, the standalone character skins are expected to cost 1,400 Units, while the full Bundle, including the MVP Animation, Nameplate, and more, could cost 1,600 Units.
That's everything we know about the upcoming skins so far. Keep an eye on the official game channels for more announcements.
Read more articles here:
- Every hero buff and nerf coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2
- Marvel Rivals developers reveal new competitive changes in Season 2
- Marvel Rivals players can now feature hero ultimates on the main menu
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.